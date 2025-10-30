The Seattle Mariners were close to making an appearance in the World Series, but were eliminated by the Toronto Blue Jays. The Mariners will now look toward the offseason and find ways to get better, including Bryce Miller. The starting pitcher was on the injured list several times this past season because of elbow inflammation, but he is expected to avoid surgery, according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.

“The season didn’t go, personally, anywhere near how I wanted it to,” Miller said. “But I finished the year the best I felt all year — three good starts, I felt like. My body and my arm feel good, so just get better, get fully healthy and be ready to go from Day 1 next year.”

Miller had a bone spur in his elbow and received a PRP injection in June. He has an appointment to determine what he'll have to do as far as treatment, but it looks like he'll have a gel cortisone injection this offseason, and then get another one at the start of spring training.

“Now that we know how to deal with the bone spur, we can figure out what we need to do exactly with it and go from there,” Miller said.

Miller slogged through the first two months of this season, which is when the bone spur was diagnosed. He had a breakout year last season, ranking among the American League leaders with a 2.94 ERA and 180.1 innings over 31 starts. This season, his ERA nearly doubled (5.68), and his innings (90.1) were cut.

He bounced back in the playoffs with three starts, as he posted a 1.88 ERA.

“It felt really good,” Miller said. “Just to end on a positive note, personally, is good after how up and down the year was for me.”

Hopefully, Miller can keep that level of play going into next season and he recovers well from his elbow injury.