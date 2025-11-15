Seattle Mariners superstar catcher and 2025 AL MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh opened up about who brought the most energy to the clubhouse during a memorable 2025 season — one that saw Seattle come just a game short of its first World Series appearance in franchise history. Jomboy Media’s Sarah Wilson later shared Raleigh’s answer on X (formerly known as Twitter), giving fans a glimpse into the team’s clubhouse dynamics.

“Josh Naylor was pretty, pretty fun to be around in the clubhouse.”

He added that the slugger’s impact extended beyond game days.

“He’s a great guy off the field too.”

Cal Raleigh loves Zach Top, therefore Cal's my fav! — swilly ☻ (@swillysports) November 15, 2025

Raleigh’s comments reflected the influence Naylor had after joining the Mariners midseason, both on the field and inside the clubhouse. His leadership and energy helped power Seattle’s run to the ALCS, earning him recognition as one of the team’s emotional leaders down the stretch.

The remarks come as Naylor enters free agency this winter, giving added weight to Raleigh’s endorsement. His presence and production made him a key part of Seattle’s late-season surge — and a player many inside and outside the organization want to see return.

For the 28-year-old switch-hitting catcher, naming Naylor as his clubhouse MVP underscored more than camaraderie. It reflected his leadership as the voice of the clubhouse and his awareness of what makes a team truly special. It highlighted the culture the club built in 2025 and the value of keeping that chemistry intact heading into next season.

Seattle’s 2025 postseason run was powered by a close-knit roster built on belief, energy, and accountability — traits that have come to define the team’s identity under manager Dan Wilson. Naylor embodied that spirit, delivering clutch hits, fiery celebrations, and an infectious energy that lifted teammates in key moments. As the Mariners set their sights on taking the final step in 2026, Raleigh’s praise stands as a reminder of how essential that spark was to Seattle’s success.