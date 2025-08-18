CJ Stroud got in some hot water with Houston Texans fans during one of their recent press conferences. Stroud was seen wearing a Seattle Mariners hat during one of his press conferences. Just one problem, though: the Mariners are one of the Houston Astros' rivals in the MLB.

Naturally, a reporter asked Stroud about his choice of apparel. The Texans quarterback said that he understands why he was being called out, but said that he likes the “swag” more.

“I mean, I love hats,” Stroud said. “Like, I wear hats all the time. I probably have every team. But I support the Astros and the Dodgers because I’m from L.A. It’s kind of contradicting, but I still love the Astros. But it’s all good. I understand. It’s all about the swag, baby. I’m just kidding.”

Article Continues Below

The Mariners and Astros both play in the AL West. Currently, both teams are in the middle of a heated race for the division title. Houston currently holds a 1.5-game lead over Seattle, but that gap could easily close if the former falters. That's partly why Stroud's choice of headwear likely drew some puzzled reactions from the Texans fanbase.

Stroud played in the Texans' preseason game against the Panthers, playing in two drives for the team. He finished the game with a 75% completion rate on eight passes, including a touchdown pass to wide receiver Nico Collins. This was Stroud's first preseason game as he warms up for the 2025 NFL season.

The Texans are looking to continue their streak of making the playoffs with CJ Stroud under center. Last season, Houston retained control of the AFC South, winning the division handily. They were able to make it to the Divisional Round after beating the Los Angeles Chargers, but fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs.