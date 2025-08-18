The Seattle Mariners are in the depths of the American League Wild Card race, with a chance at stealing the AL West. While Cal Raleigh puts together an MVP-caliber season, a key player rehabs in the minor leagues. Mariners outfielder Victor Robles is in AAA rehabbing his shoulder injury, but made headlines for throwing his bat on Sunday.

Robles was at bat for the Tacoma Rainiers against Joey Estes of the Las Vegas Aviators, AAA affiliate of the Athletics, in the third inning. The veteran was hit by a pitch, but swung so it was a foul ball, and proceeded to lose his mind. He chucked his bat one-handed toward Estes, which prompted an immediate ejection. Once he got into the dugout, he picked up a crate of sunflower seeds and chucked it onto the field.

Robles has been hit by three other pitches in five minor-league games, so it is possible he lost his patience. Considering Robles is trying to work his way back from an injury that has kept him out since April, he is just looking to get some swings off. The Mariners could use his glove in the outfield down the stretch, but he keeps getting hit.

Two of the pitches Robles was hit by so far this season were in his first AAA rehab game. He was beaned in the fourth inning by Estes and again in the eighth by Las Vegas reliever Gustavo Rodriguez. That certainly played a role in his explosion on Sunday. The good news for Robles is that Tacoma does not play Las Vegas for the remainder of the season.

The Mariners hope to get Robles back soon, as his minor-league stats are solid. He is hitting .333 with a .981 OPS in five games for Tacoma. They also hope he does not get suspended for these actions.

