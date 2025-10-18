The Seattle Mariners made unique MLB playoff history after they beat the Toronto Blue Jays on 6-2 in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series on Friday night.

Going into the game, both teams were even at two games apiece. Seattle stunned Toronto on their home field by taking the first two matchups before the latter bounced back by taking the next two the same way. Game 5 remained in Seattle as the series followed a 2-3-2 format, which presented a chance for the Mariners to get a crucial win in front of their home crowd.

Luckily for them, the Mariners came through. After trailing 2-1 for most of the game, they came alive with five runs in the eighth inning to take full control and never look back.

The victory helped them make playoff history, per reporter Patrick Brown. Seattle hasn't gotten a home win in the ALCS since 2000, the last time they reached that round of the playoffs.

“And that, my friends, is the first home win by the Seattle Mariners in an American League Championship Series game since a 6-2 win over the Yankees in game 5 of the 2000 series (10/15/00, WP: Freddy Garcia, HR: Edgar Martinez, John Olerud),” Brown wrote.

How Mariners played in Game 5 against Blue Jays

It was a huge win for the Mariners to get at home against the Blue Jays, taking a 3-2 lead in the ALCS. They are now one win away from reaching the World Series, where they would face the NL's Los Angeles Dodgers.

Seattle had the first lead before Toronto gained control with a 2-1 edge after six innings. The Blue Jays maintained it until Cal Raleigh blasted a solo shot to left field while Eugenio Suarez completed the takeover with a game-winning grand slam in the eighth inning.

The Mariners' bullpen had a solid display despite giving up both runs in the fifth and sixth frames. They gave up seven hits after 32 at-bats, having done well at keeping the Blue Jays quiet for most of the contest. Bryce Miller started on the mound as he lasted four innings, striking out four batters while allowing four hits and one run. Meanwhile, Gabe Speier earned the win for his first of the postseason.

The Mariners will look to finish off the Blue Jays in Game 6 of the ALCS. The contest will take place on Oct. 19 at 8:03 p.m. ET.