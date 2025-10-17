The 2025 ALCS has been off to a banger. The offense between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners is electric, and both teams are finding ways to win on the road. In all four games of this series, the home fans are walking away upset.

ALCS Game 5 started hot as well. A trend continues where in every game, there has been a run scored by the end of the second inning. A Eugenio Suarez solo blast gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

Eugenio Suárez … ABSOLUTELY HAMMERED 💥 pic.twitter.com/LqImJdVbyq — MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2025

Despite only one run, there have been four extra-base hits in Game 4. Nathan Lukes, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, and Isaiah Kiner-Falefa all doubled in the first three innings. The Blue Jays trail 1-0, but are more than capable of coming back in this game.

The Blue Jays had bases loaded and zero outs in the top of the third inning; however, they were unable to plate a run as a strikeout and their second double play of the game resulted in the Mariners escaping the jam. The Mariners keep their one-run lead heading into the bottom of the third. The Jays have had five base runners (four in scoring position), but none of them were able to score.

Manager Dan Wilson gives a Bryan Woo plan. Woo is one of the top pitchers on this team, but has yet to pitch this postseason.