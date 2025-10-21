The Seattle Mariners' worst nightmares have come true; they have come this far and yet they have failed to make it to the World Series for the 49th consecutive season. They blew a 3-2 ALCS lead over the Toronto Blue Jays, with the Mariners relinquishing a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning after George Springer, the former Houston Astros star, came back to haunt them once again, this time with a three-run home run that sent Rogers Centre into a frenzy.

As if everything that could have gone wrong for the Mariners did go wrong. They seemed to be hitting all the right buttons heading into that pivotal seventh inning, with Julio Rodriguez scoring the first two runs of the ballgame and Cal Raleigh continuing his historic campaign with yet another home run to push their lead to 3-1.

But all that hard work was undone with one swing from Springer off of Eduard Bazardo, whom the Mariners chose to deploy at the highest-leverage situation instead of going to closer Andres Munoz immediately.

Mariners fans lose it on social media

It did not help matters whatsoever for the Mariners that they seemed to lose the plot at the plate after Springer turned the momentum in the Blue Jays' favor. Randy Arozarena grounded out on the first pitch, JP Crawford hit a weak ground ball towards shortstop, and Eugenio Suarez was a bit hard done by a breaking ball that just clipped the inside part of the zone.

Article Continues Below

In the ninth inning, Jeff Hoffman mowed the Mariners down, striking out the side — with Rodriguez flailing at a slider off the plate with the count full. All that's left for the Mariners fanbase is to mourn everything that happened.

“That Bazardo move was next level idiot s**t. Like that’s not giving Marshawn the ball on the 1 levels, Dikembe on the floor levels. WE ARE NOT OK,” X user @BBOYWORTHING detailed the city of Seattle's sporting misery.

“One of the worst at bats I’ve ever seen to end a season. Hoffman couldn’t get a slider over. He threw six sliders for balls and he struck out with the MVP on deck. Terrible. Terrible Jrod,” @craines38 added.

“Well…a banner season for this team. The furthest we've ever gone. Maybe in another 20 years, we'll do it again,” @MikeKISW wrote dejectedly.

“We wanted this year to be different. Only thing that was different was you gave us a new way to break our hearts down the stretch,” @ThereGoLeban furthered.