The South Florida Bulls, USF, kept their long-shot College Football Playoff hopes alive with a dominant 55-23 win over UTSA in Week 11. Alex Golesh's team has been one of the best stories of the year, largely due to the resurgent play of star quarterback Byrum Brown, who led USF to its latest victory with a historic performance.

Brown ended the game with 239 passing yards, two touchdowns, 109 rushing yards and one rushing score. He is the first quarterback in the FBS or NFL in over 30 years to record 200+ passing yards, 80+ rushing yards and a touchdown in five straight games.

Can't. Stop. @byrumbrown17. Byrum Brown is the only FBS or NFL player in the last 30 seasons to have 200+ pass yards, 80+ rush yards & 1+ rush TD in 5 straight games.#ComeToTheBay | #StayInTheBay pic.twitter.com/RUpWiplaFT — USF Football (@USFFootball) November 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brown also completed 14 of his 15 pass attempts in the game, becoming the first NFL or college football quarterback in over 30 years to post those numbers with a 90 percent completion rate, according to On3 Sports' Brett McMurphy.

Brown essentially did his damage in just one half. He did not take the field until two minutes remaining in the first quarter after USF's defense had already scored two touchdowns. Brown was then pulled after the third quarter with the Bulls already up 55-13 at the start of the final period.

After he left the game, Tennessee transfer Gaston Moore put on the finishing touches. Moore ended the game completing two of three passes for -6 passing yards.

USF quarterback Byrum Brown continues rebound season

Longtime college football fans are already familiar with Brown, but the USF quarterback has taken his career to the next level in 2025. His big performance against UTSA gives him 2,203 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, six interceptions, 705 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns on the year.

Brown is on track to post career-high marks across the board, which would top his 2023 season production. The athletic dual-threat took the American Athletic Conference by storm as a sophomore, but missed nearly the entire 2024 season due to injuries.

Although he still has one more year of NCAA eligibility remaining, Brown's stellar season has given him NFL consideration. His arm talent is likely not enough to be an NFL quarterback, but his elite running skills have led some to wonder if he could make the transition to running back.

Brown leads the 7-2 Bulls into another tough matchup in Week 12, when they hit the road to face Navy. The Midshipmen will enter the game undefeated in conference play.