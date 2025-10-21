The Seattle Mariners needed that big swing from Cal Raleigh. He's officially entered Babe Ruth territory, following his huge blast Monday during the American League Championship Series (ALCS).

Raleigh faced an 0-1 count after swinging and missing the first fastball attempt. But he ripped the baseball 381 feet past the Rogers Centre outfield wall.

Raleigh even sent the ball landing inside his team's own bullpen. But the pitchers looked unbothered and celebrated their teammate's solo home run blast.

But that bomb placed Raleigh into Game 7 history — one that now mentions him with the iconic Ruth.

The baseball legend smacked his home run during the 1926 World Series in a Game 7 setting. Raleigh also becomes the first to hit a solo HR in an ALCS Game 7 since Reggie Jackson — who pounded his during the 1973 series for the Oakland Athletics.

Mariners, Cal Raleigh witnessed another HR blast vs. Blue Jays

Unfortunately for Raleigh's Mariners, they watched euphoria on the Blue Jays' side.

George Springer took to the plate with two runners on base. Springer sent his ball flying over the left field fence — handing Toronto the lead at 4-3 in the seventh.

Springer's blast came on the opposite of what Raleigh faced — a 1-0 count after taking a ball. But then he sent the 96 mph sinker toward the left center.

Seattle is now six outs away from potentially watching Toronto celebrate its first AL pennant since the 1993 season. The Mariners remain the only MLB team to have zero World Series appearances. Springer's blast also handed Seattle its first deficit of the night.