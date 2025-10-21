In one of the most improbable postseason stories in recent memory, 22-year-old Trey Yesavage became the hero of Game 6 for the Toronto Blue Jays, saving their season with a poised and historic performance. The rookie right-hander scattered six hits, struck out seven, and forced three inning-ending double plays — all with the weight of elimination hanging over him — to carry the Jays to a 6–2 win over the Seattle Mariners and force a decisive Game 7 in the ALCS.

“This was the most electric, energized crowd I’ve ever played in front of,” Yesavage said. “The team rallied behind the fans. They were a huge motivation for us.”

The @BlueJays had to win tonight. Trey Yesavage did everything he could to make sure that happened 💪 pic.twitter.com/aFfGDOC8M0 — MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Mariners had baserunners all night but could never capitalize, largely because Yesavage repeatedly escaped jams with calm precision. In the third, fourth, and fifth innings, Seattle grounded into double plays — two of them with the bases loaded — marking the first time in postseason history that a team hit into back-to-back double plays with the bags full. Yesavage became just the third pitcher ever to induce three straight inning-ending double plays in the playoffs, joining Chris Carpenter (2005) and Tom Glavine (1995). Not bad company for someone who was pitching in the Florida State League just five months ago.

“He’s answering the bell,” veteran pitcher Max Scherzer said. “You either have it in October or you don’t — and he’s showing he does.”

Trey Yesavage dominates, forces a Game 7 in Toronto

Yesavage leaned heavily on his devastating splitter, throwing it 31 times and generating 10 whiffs. When paired with his mid-90s fastball, it left the Mariners guessing all night. “When he’s locating his fastball, that splitter’s untouchable,” said closer Jeff Hoffman. “He can just splitter everybody to death.”

The right-hander’s meteoric rise through Toronto’s system this season has stunned even his teammates. Drafted just last year, he started 2025 in Single-A before rapidly climbing through the minors to make his MLB debut in mid-September. In just over a month, he’s gone from minor-league prospect to postseason sensation.

“The ceiling on that guy is crazy,” said Kevin Gausman. “I couldn’t have made that start when I was 22.”

After Seattle tagged him for five runs in Game 2, Yesavage showed no nerves in the rematch. He embraced the moment — covering first base with calm confidence on a crucial 3-6-1 double play started by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who also went deep later in the game to seal Toronto’s win.

With the Blue Jays now one win away from their first World Series since 1993, Yesavage’s poise has inspired belief throughout the clubhouse. “It can go either way in the postseason,” Scherzer said. “You can either pitch in this environment, or you can’t. Trey showed he belongs.”