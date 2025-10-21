The Seattle Mariners entered 2025 with real hope. But after losing Game 7 of the ALCS to the Toronto Blue Jays, they remain the only active Major League Baseball team without a World Series appearance.

The Mariners led 3-1 in the seventh inning before a three-run George Springer home run flipped the game. The dramatic swing sealed the Blue Jays’ first pennant since 1993, extending Seattle’s agonizing World Series drought to 49 seasons.

The Mariners' collapse in the ALCS became a national talking point. The NY Post's Jon Heyman took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), noting that despite some notable names, the Mariners are still the only active major league team yet to appear in a World Series.

“Mariners remain the only current franchise of 30 franchises never to reach the World Series. Hard to believe for organization that’s had: Griffey Jr., A-Rod, Big Unit, Edgar, Ichiro”

The Mariners postseason history is filled with close calls. From the 1995 “Refuse to Lose” run to the 116-win run in the 2001 season, Seattle has consistently fallen just short. Their six playoff appearances (1995, 1997, 2000, 2001, 2022, 2025) include four ALCS exits and zero pennants.

Article Continues Below

Despite a 90-72 regular season record, an AL West title, and a Game 7 appearance in the ALCS, the collapse from the bullpen in Toronto defined the Mariners’ season. Eduard Bazardo allowed the go-ahead homer while elite closer Andres Munoz remained unused until it was too late.

Franchise legends like Ken Griffey Jr., Ichiro Suzuki, and Edgar Martinez never played in a World Series. Today’s stars, including Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh, carry that burden.

Seattle has a talented club and a fiercely loyal fanbase. But until they finally reach the Fall Classic, every season ends with the same question.

When will the Mariners finally break through?