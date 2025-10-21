On Monday, Game 7 of the ALCS had everything that makes MLB in October great. Toronto's George Springer's go-ahead homer in the 7th will live on in the minds of Blue Jays forever. Conversely, Mariners fans were left with a bitter taste in their mouth after blowing a two-run lead.

Afterward, there was a tender moment between both sides that showcased the best of baseball, per MLB Communications. Blue Jays manager John Schneider and Mariners manager Dan Wilson were seen shaking hands.

All class: Managers John Schneider of the @BlueJays and Dan Wilson of the @Mariners put a bow on a memorable #ALCS following Game Seven. pic.twitter.com/ioG5XRhC6G — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 21, 2025

The Blue Jays will compete in their first World Series since 1993. That year, they won in six games over the Philadelphia Phillies thanks to Joe Carter's walk off home run in Game 6.

Also, the Mariners made it to their first ALCS since 2001 when they lost to the New York Yankees after winning 116 games.

In 2019, Schneider was hired as a batting coach for the Blue Jays. Three years later, he was hired as the interim manager following the firing of Charlie Montoyo. Afterward, Schneider led the Blue Jays to a 46-28 record and the AL Wild Card series.

That October, he was named the full-time Blue Jays manager.

Meanwhile, Wilson played 12 seasons for the Mariners from 1994-2005. In August 2024, he was hired as the manager for the Mariners.

The mutual respect between rival MLB managers

It turns out that Wilson and Schneider aren't the only opposing managers who give each other credit where credit is due.

In the AL West, Bruce Bochy and Dusty Baker had a good bond with other another. Bochy was managing the Rangers and Baker with the Astros.

Also, Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts share a special connection. While in college, they played against one another. Boone was at USC and Roberts was at UCLA.

In addition, Boone had a good vibe with Red Sox manager Alex Cora. Despite the longstanding rivalry between New York and Boston, both had positive things to say about each other.