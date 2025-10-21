The Seattle Mariners came agonizingly close to history before heartbreak struck again. After a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the 2025 ALCS, manager Dan Wilson reflected on one of the most emotional endings in franchise history.

FOX Sports: MLB took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter), posting The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal speaking with the disappointed manager after his team just fell short.

“It’s a tough one to swallow.”

In his postgame remarks, Wilson praised his players for their fight while taking ownership of the decision that changed everything. He called the group “special,” emphasizing how far the club had come in just one season.

The interview captured the emotions of a team and fan base that have endured decades of near-misses. The manager defended his bullpen move — choosing Eduard Bazardo instead of closer Andres Munoz — explaining that Bazardo had earned the trust to pitch in that moment.

Despite the disappointment, the moment drew widespread attention across baseball. Analysts pointed to the interview as a rare example of leadership in the face of postseason heartbreak.

The ALCS Game 7 loss extended the Mariners World Series drought to 49 seasons, keeping Seattle as the only active MLB franchise never to reach the Fall Classic.

The Mariners’ 2025 postseason heartbreak deepened one of the most frustrating narratives in franchise history. After pushing the top-seeded Blue Jays to the brink, Seattle’s season ended just short of its first World Series appearance.

The loss didn’t just close the door on a promising playoff run — it reinforced how fine the line is between progress and legacy. In their 49th season, the Mariners again proved they can contend, but the breakthrough continues to elude them.