While fans predict what the Seattle Mariners will do at the trade deadline, there is one piece that the team will go for, which is Arizona Diamondbacks star Eugenio Suarez. As the rumors around the Mariners will continue, the latest report says that the team has “engaged in preliminary discussions” about the slugger ahead of the trade deadline.

This would be reported by Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, who mentions how Suarez is in the midst of a career resurgence with Arizona at the moment, recording 36 home runs, second most in the MLB to that of the Mariners' Cal Raleigh. Suarez had been with Seattle during the 2022 and 2023 seasons after he was traded from the Cincinnati Reds, where he had been for seven seasons.

“Industry sources familiar with the club’s plans say the Mariners and Diamondbacks have engaged in preliminary discussions about Suarez, a candidate for the National League MVP whose 36 home runs this season trail only the 38 homers from the Mariners’ Cal Raleigh,” Jude wrote.

Besides the 36 home runs, Suarez also has 86 RBIs to go along with a .257 batting average, which is production the team hopes to reunite with. Though the current home run total is already more than he had in a single season with Seattle.

Mariners gunning for a reunion with Eugenio Suarez

As it had been rumored that the Mariners would love a reunion with Suarez, there are other teams supposedly in the mix like the New York Yankees. However, it does seem like Seattle is locked in on going after Suarez, as Jude mentioned they'd rather obtain the 34-year-old over his current Diamondbacks teammate Josh Naylor.

“The Mariners, sources say, would prefer a reunion with Suarez over a trade for another Diamondbacks slugger, first baseman Josh Naylor, because of Seattle’s familiarity with Suarez and his popular ‘Good Vibes Only' ethos from his time with the Mariners in 2022 and ’23,” Jude wrote.

With the production Suarez has had so far this season, it won't be a cheap trade for Seattle as Jude writes that it will be a “seller's market” ahead of the trade deadline. While Suarez has mentioned he's comfortable where he is in Arizona, he also spoke highly of his time with the Mariners before making his second All-Star appearance last week.

“They treated me really good,” Suarez said. “Part of my heart is in Seattle.”

It remains to be seen where Suarez ends up after the trade deadline on July 31.