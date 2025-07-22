While fans predict what the Seattle Mariners will do at the trade deadline, there is one piece that the team will go for, which is Arizona Diamondbacks star Eugenio Suarez. As the rumors around the Mariners will continue, the latest report says that the team has “engaged in preliminary discussions” about the slugger ahead of the trade deadline.

This would be reported by Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, who mentions how Suarez is in the midst of a career resurgence with Arizona at the moment, recording 36 home runs, second most in the MLB to that of the Mariners' Cal Raleigh. Suarez had been with Seattle during the 2022 and 2023 seasons after he was traded from the Cincinnati Reds, where he had been for seven seasons.

“Industry sources familiar with the club’s plans say the Mariners and Diamondbacks have engaged in preliminary discussions about Suarez, a candidate for the National League MVP whose 36 home runs this season trail only the 38 homers from the Mariners’ Cal Raleigh,” Jude wrote.

Besides the 36 home runs, Suarez also has 86 RBIs to go along with a .257 batting average, which is production the team hopes to reunite with. Though the current home run total is already more than he had in a single season with Seattle.

Mariners gunning for a reunion with Eugenio Suarez

National League third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts in the ninth inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As it had been rumored that the Mariners would love a reunion with Suarez, there are other teams supposedly in the mix like the New York Yankees. However, it does seem like Seattle is locked in on going after Suarez, as Jude mentioned they'd rather obtain the 34-year-old over his current Diamondbacks teammate Josh Naylor.

“The Mariners, sources say, would prefer a reunion with Suarez over a trade for another Diamondbacks slugger, first baseman Josh Naylor, because of Seattle’s familiarity with Suarez and his popular ‘Good Vibes Only' ethos from his time with the Mariners in 2022 and ’23,” Jude wrote.

With the production Suarez has had so far this season, it won't be a cheap trade for Seattle as Jude writes that it will be a “seller's market” ahead of the trade deadline. While Suarez has mentioned he's comfortable where he is in Arizona, he also spoke highly of his time with the Mariners before making his second All-Star appearance last week.

“They treated me really good,” Suarez said. “Part of my heart is in Seattle.”

It remains to be seen where Suarez ends up after the trade deadline on July 31.

More Seattle Mariners News
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo (22) returns to the dugout following the final out of the top of the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Bryan Woo’s short explanation for Mariners’ frustrating loss to banged-up AstrosBrayden Haena ·
Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) looks on during the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.
Astros’ Isaac Paredes exits Mariners game with potentially serious injuryMike Gianakos ·
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) pitches to the Houston Astros during the first inning at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners’ Luis Castillo gets 100% real on clutch effort vs. Jose Altuve, AstrosJoey Mistretta ·
Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) tosses his bat after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Randy Arozarena joins Cal Raleigh in crazy home run statMike Gianakos ·
Josh Naylor in a Mariners jersey
1 fatal flaw Seattle Mariners must address before 2025 MLB trade deadlineRB Hayek ·
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) looks on against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Cal Raleigh embraces ‘Big Dumper’ persona with perfect endorsementMike Gianakos ·