The Seattle Mariners made a major move by acquiring All-Star infielder Brendan Donovan from the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

The trade filled Seattle’s infield needs after nearly reaching the World Series. The Mariners sent Ben Williamson to the Rays and Jurrangelo Cijntje and Tai Peete to the Cardinals.

St. Louis also got a 2026 Competitive Balance Round B draft pick (68th overall) from the Mariners. Tampa Bay sent Colton Ledbetter and a 2026 Competitive Balance Round B pick (72nd overall) to the Cardinals.

The Mariners believe Donovan fits exactly what the front office has been trying to add to the roster, and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto made that clear after the trade.

“It's tough to imagine a better fit for our current team than Brendan,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a news release. “His combination of offensive skill, defensive versatility, consistency in performance, baseball instincts, and quality of character line up with what we value most.”

Donovan has a one-year, $5.8M deal. He’s eligible for arbitration next winter and free agency after 2027.

Donovan has 202 games at second, 139 in left, 29 at third, and 23 in right. Last year, he mainly started at second.

Article Continues Below

Donovan, 29, made his first All-Star team last year, hitting .287 with 10 homers, 50 RBIs, and a .775 OPS. In four MLB seasons, he’s batted .282 with 40 homers, 97 doubles, and a .772 OPS. He also won a Gold Glove as a rookie in 2022.

Seattle could promote top prospect Colt Emerson or use Cole Young or Leo Rivas at second, letting Donovan play full-time at third.

The Mariners general manager, Justin Hollander, is thrilled to add a player who fits his team's needs perfectly.

“Brendan brings a unique blend of elite top-of-the-lineup traits and versatility that makes him a perfect fit for our roster,” Hollander said. “We are excited to welcome him to Seattle.”

Donovan is expected near the top of Seattle’s deep lineup. His 13% strikeout rate and strong on-base skills fit well behind stars like Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, Josh Naylor, Randy Arozarena, and J.P. Crawford.

Seattle fell one win short of its first World Series last season. With Donovan in the infield, the Mariners hope to go further this year.