The Seattle Seahawks will play in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8. It's a big moment for the franchise, as it's the club's fourth championship appearance. With the fanbase excited, it appears Seattle Mariners superstar Cal Raleigh is all-in on the city's football team to win the title.

While talking with media members, the 29-year-old catcher predicted that the Seahawks are going to win the Super Bowl, according to Adam Jude of The Athletic. Raleigh is ultra confident in the Seattle-based NFL team and believes they can win big over the New England Patriots.

“Cal is tentatively planning to attend the Super Bowl next weekend. He was asked for a prediction: ‘Seahawks by a million.'”

Seattle has looked sharp in the playoffs so far. The Seahawks eliminated the San Francisco 49ers 41-6 in the Divisional Round, then went and defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in the NFC Championship. It's been an impressive run for this team, as the club looks strong in all facets of the game.

Offensively, the Seahawks will be relying on Sam Darnold. The 28-year-old quarterback has been playing out of his mind lately, as he's built a special connection with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Additionally, the defense has been opportunistic all season long. The postseason has been no different, as the defense has forced four turnovers and three punts against the 49ers and Rams.

Fans of Seattle sports teams would likely enjoy seeing Cal Raleigh in the stands at Super Bowl LX. It's an opportunity for the Seahawks to bring home a championship after the Mariners fell just short in the ALCS after losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games.