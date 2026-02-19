The Seattle Mariners addressed catcher depth on Wednesday by bringing back a familiar face ahead of spring training. The Mariners agreed to a minor league deal with veteran catcher Mitch Garver, adding competition behind Cal Raleigh as camp opens in Peoria.

Garver, 35, spent the previous two seasons with the Mariners after signing a two-year contract before 2024. Following the 2025 season, the club declined its portion of a mutual option. He now returns on a non-guaranteed minor league agreement, giving the club low-risk depth at a premium position.

Raleigh remains firmly entrenched as the starter after finishing as the American League MVP runner-up to Aaron Judge in 2025. With Raleigh expected to participate in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, experienced depth becomes even more important this spring.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the agreement on X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming the reunion between Garver and the Mariners.

Catcher Mitch Garver and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a minor league deal, sources tell ESPN. Garver, 35, spent the last two seasons with the Mariners and will compete for the backup catcher job to AL MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 19, 2026

Passan noted that the deal is pending a physical scheduled for Thursday, with the veteran expected to report to camp immediately. The structure of the agreement provides flexibility and does not require an immediate 40-man roster move.

Garver will compete with Andrew Knizner and Jhonny Pereda for the backup role. Knizner is out of minor league options, adding intrigue to the Opening Day decision. Pereda remains on the 40-man roster but brings limited experience.

Beyond roster considerations, familiarity carries weight. Garver previously worked closely with pitchers Andres Munoz and George Kirby, both of whom praised his preparation and communication behind the plate.

The Mariners begin Cactus League play Friday vs. the San Diego Padres, making the timing notable. If he performs well, Seattle gains a proven veteran option behind Raleigh. If not, organizational depth at Triple-A Tacoma remains available.

For a team aiming to contend in the American League West after falling just eight outs short of its first World Series appearance in 2025, stability at catcher is critical. Seattle’s Game 7 ALCS loss to the Toronto Blue Jays underscored how thin the margin can be. Bringing Garver back provides experienced insurance as roster battles take shape.