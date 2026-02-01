The Seattle Mariners were one game away from competing for their first ever World Series title. Now, the franchise is looking to go on an even deeper playoff run.

The Mariners made a big free agency splash when they re-signed first baseman Josh Naylor. Furthermore, when healthy, Seattle should have one of the most feared pitching rotations in MLB. Closer Andres Munoz poses another imposing threat in save situations.

Still, it's clear the Mariners still need more. The franchise is on the upswing, winning at least 85 games their last four seasons. Seattle is now a determined competitor and should remain active throughout the season with the World Series in mind.

Before spring training takes place though, the Mariners must look to the past. Re-signing Eugenio Suarez would give Seattle another big bat in their lineup and fill a clear need at third base. This time around, Suarez is well aware of the team's expectations.

Mariners reunite with Suarez

As it stands, Ben Williamson is set to man third base in Seattle. He made his MLB debut in 2025, appearing in 85 games. Williamson hit .253 with a home run, 21 RBIs and five steals. Only 25-years-old, the Mariners will want to see what they have in the third baseman. However, with real playoff goals in mind, Seattle may prefer the more proven option.

Suarez began the 2025 season on the Arizona Diamondbacks before being dealt to the Mariners before the trade deadline. In his 53 games with Seattle, the third baseman hit .189 with 13 home runs and 31 RBIs. Over his entire 2025 campaign, Suarez hit .228 with 49 home runs and a career-high 118 RBIs. He was named an All-Star for the second time in his career.

The Mariners would certainly like to see Suarez's batting average go up. However, there is no denying the prodigious power he brings to the plate. Having the third baseman back in the lineup with Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez and Naylor amongst others will once against make Seattle a scary test for any opposing pitcher.

With Jorge Polanco signing with the Mets over the offseason, the Mariners are in need of an infielder as is. In Suarez, Seattle already knows what to expect. The third baseman would be with the team for a full season and able to full find his stride. Just like they did with Naylor, re-signing Suarez further shows how serious the Mariners are about competing.

They won't be alone in their pursuit of the third baseman. Any team in need of help at the hot corner won't be able to ignore Suarez's power. But the third baseman has just witnessed just how far the Mariners can go. As they look to get over that playoff hump, Suarez would be the perfect re-addition to the Mariners' infield.