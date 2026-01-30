The Seattle Mariners received bad news on Friday. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, starting pitcher Logan Evans underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the 2026 MLB season.

“Seattle Mariners right-hander Logan Evans underwent Tommy John surgery last week and will miss the 2026 season. As a rookie last year, Evans made 15 starts and threw 81.1 innings. While he was a depth starter in the Mariners' excellent rotation, it's nonetheless a painful loss,” Passan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Evans, 24, recorded a 4.32 ERA in his rookie season in 2025. While the Mariners' starting rotation has depth and talent — as Passed mentioned — his absence is far from ideal for Seattle.

The Mariners still have one of the best starting rotations in baseball, however. Logan Gilbert and Bryan Woo are set to lead the way. Veteran Luis Castillo is still a good pitcher, while George Kirby has displayed signs of potential. Bryce Miller is another hurler who could make an impact.

Seattle will lean on its pitching in 2026. With that being said, the Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh-led offense is more than capable of helping matters. The Mariners have also been linked to Eugenio Suarez in MLB free agency.

Seattle reached the American League Championship Series in 2025. In 2026, the Mariners are hoping to take the next step and make a World Series run. They will have to attempt to accomplish their World Series goal without Logan Evans in 2026, however.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Evans' injury situation as they are made available.