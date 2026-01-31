While the Los Angeles Dodgers aim to make history in 2026, another championship run is far from certain. As the club pursues a rare three-peat in 2026, questions around sustainability have already surfaced across the league.

The discussion gained further traction during a recent MLB Network segment featuring former All-Star Sean Casey. The longtime analyst, who spent 12 seasons in Major League Baseball, identified five teams he believes pose the greatest threat to ending another Dodgers’ championship pursuit. MLB Network later shared the segment on its official X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting Casey’s list of challengers he believes are capable of dethroning the defending champions.

The top 5 threats to the Dodgers in 2026, according to @TheMayorsOffice: 1. Blue Jays

2. Yankees

3. Mets

4. Phillies

5. Mariners

Casey’s list reflects postseason construction rather than regular-season dominance. He emphasized pitching depth, lineup balance, and organizational urgency as the traits that separate contenders capable of surviving October pressure from teams built only to win in June.

The Toronto Blue Jays topped the list after aggressively reshaping their rotation following a seven-game World Series loss at home to the Dodgers. That response signaled an all-in approach aimed squarely at postseason success.

The New York Yankees and New York Mets followed closely, each armed with star-driven rosters and financial flexibility built for October matchups. The Philadelphia Phillies earned recognition for a proven postseason core, while the Seattle Mariners rounded out the group as a pitching-first contender capable of shortening games in October.

For the Dodgers, the assessment reinforces how narrow the margin remains at the top of the sport. Winning back-to-back titles already placed Los Angeles in rare company. Attempting a third straight championship introduces additional challenges tied to health, workload, and timing.

History offers little forgiveness to teams chasing a three-peat, even when elite talent remains intact. As spring training approaches, the question shifts from whether the Dodgers are good enough to repeat to which challenger is best positioned to disrupt their run.

Los Angeles continues to be the benchmark heading into 2026, but success in October rarely follows a predetermined path.