The Seattle Mariners and the Miami Marlins agreed to a trade on Monday. Seattle is acquiring left-handed relief pitcher Josh Simpson in return for cash considerations. In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Logan Evans was moved to the 60-day injured list.

The Mariners are looking to compete once again after reaching the 2025 American League Championship Series. They added All-Star infielder Brendan Donovan in a trade during the offseason to further bolster the roster. The Mariners clearly are not done making moves, though.

Mariners acquire Josh Simpson

Simpson, 28, made his MLB debut in 2025 with Miami. His performance was far from ideal — he pitched to a 7.34 ERA across 31 appearances out of the bullpen — but he still features potential. He is a guy who could get left-handed hitters out on a consistent basis.

At the Triple-A level in 2025, the southpaw recorded a much more respectable 3.41 ERA in 29 games pitched. He also turned in a 1.02 WHIP, a .164 opponents batting average and 29 strikeouts in 34.1 innings of work.

He could have an opportunity to make the big league roster. With that being said, the Mariners already have two left-handed relievers on the projected MLB roster in Jose A. Ferrer and Gabe Speier, so nothing is guaranteed.

At the very least, the Simpson addition provides Seattle with added left-handed relief depth — which is certainly never a bad thing to have. It will be interesting to see if Josh Simpson can turn things around with the Mariners. He will look to make a strong first impression in spring training.