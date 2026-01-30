Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez has established himself as a star outfielder in MLB. Now, he will receive the opportunity to find success in the World Baseball Classic, as MLB announced on Friday that Rodriguez will play for Team Dominican Republic in the 2026 WBC.

Rodriguez helped the Mariners reach the ALCS in 2025. While Seattle fell short in a competitive series against the Toronto Blue Jays, the future is bright for this Mariners squad. Rodriguez will receive another taste of competitive baseball this spring at the WBC, which will only give him more postseason-like experience. Many WBC games often provide a playoff-like atmosphere, and Rodriguez will be ready for the pressure.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. are among the other stars set to play for Team Dominican Republic in the WBC. It is a talented all-around squad. Still, winning the tournament will prove to be a challenge to say the least.

Team Japan won the World Baseball Classic in 2023. They could certainly repeat this year. However, Team USA features a star-studded roster. The USA team is looking to bounce back after a competitive defeat in the '23 championship.

Nevertheless, the Dominican Republic team has a legitimate opportunity to win the tournament. Julio Rodriguez's presence will only help matters.

The 25-year-old Mariners star hit .267 with a .798 OPS during the 2025 campaign. He added 32 home runs, 95 RBI and 30 stolen bases. 2025 also saw Rodriguez earn his third career All-Star selection.

He is poised to make an impact for Team Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.