The Seattle Mariners were one game away from competing for their first ever World Series title. But with the starting rotation Seattle assembled, the Mariners aren't expecting to be out of contention anytime soon.

One of the team's pitching leaders is Logan Gilbert. As he looks at the state of Seattle's rotation, the right-hander sees nothing but stars, via Seattle Sports.

“Kind of spoiled to be part of an organization or staff that's like that. Where it's so deep, any three-game set against you're getting another team' could be top guy. Having five guys that can get Cy Young-type looks, so many guys are deserving of that honor. It's kind of a good problem to have that it could be anybody.”

"We have five guys who could could get Cy Young looks." Logan Gilbert on being part of the #Mariners elite rotation and how Seattle has established a strong pitching culture. TUNE IN to the Mariners Hot Stove Show tonight from 7-9pm:

When Gilbert is speaking about the Mariners' five potential Cy Young candidates, he is referring to himself, Bryan Woo, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo. All have shown flashes of brilliance and could be one of, if not the most dangerous rotation in the league if they stay healthy over the course of the season.

Gilbert earned his first All-Star appearance in 2024 and pitched to a 3.44 ERA and 173/31 K/BB ratio in 2025. Woo is coming off of his first All-Star nomination after posting a 2.94 ERA and 198/36 K/BB ratio.

Kirby's All-Star appearance came back in 2023. He struggled a bit in 2025 with an inflated 4.21 ERA, although he does hold a more reasonable 3.58 career mark. Miller also had a down season with a 5.68 ERA, although injuries took up most of his campaign. After recording a 2.94 ERA over 31 starts in 2024, the Mariners are hopeful he returns to those numbers.

Castillo is the most veteran member of the bunch and holds three career All-Star nominations. Over 32 starts in 2025, the righty put up a 3.54 ERA and a 162/46 K/BB ratio.

Health will be the key factor for all five. But if the Mariners' rotation is on the mound and at the top of their game, they'll be a scary sight for any lineup.