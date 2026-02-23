While much has been made about the Los Angeles Lakers’ defensive issues this season, it was their offense that failed them during their 111-89 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. That was the second-lowest point total the Lakers have had this season, and following practice on Monday, Rui Hachimura spoke about where the team needed to see improvement on the offensive end, as per Law Murray of The Athletic.

One of the lineups the Lakers trotted out against the Celtics was a small lineup consisting of Hachimura, LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Luke Kennard.

“I think it’s a quicker offense, and it allows us to shoot more threes. . .That’s one of the lineups that we’re looking for, 3-point shooters and a faster offense in transition. It opens up the floor,” Hachimura said. “To be physical. It’s a smaller lineup so be physical and especially rebound too. Everybody’s got to go rebound.”

The Lakers have a chance to wipe away the bitter taste of the Celtics defeat with another home game on Tuesday against the Orlando Magic.

For Hachimura, he is adjusting to a different situation than the one he was in when the season began. He was slotted in as one of the Lakers’ starting forwards, but since he’s returned from a calf injury in mid January, he’s been part of the team’s second unit.

In the 15 games that he’s come off the bench, Hachimura is averaging 9.4 points and 2.9 rebounds with splits of 45 percent shooting from the field, 40.7 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 69.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. It’s a slight drop from his starter averages of 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 52.7 percent shooting from the field and 45.7 percent shooting from the 3-point line.