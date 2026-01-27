As Eugenio Suarez was traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Seattle Mariners last year within the season, his name is one of the hottest in the free agent market. With the baseball world wondering which teams will pursue Suaerz in the offseason, an MLB insider gives some ball clubs that could be in on the sweepstakes.

Jon Heyman would give three teams that could use Suarez and that he can see going after the slugger, with the first one being the Mariners, the team that he finished with last season. Though Heyman mentions the top prospects that Seattle has, he would express that if they can get a deal done with Suarez that's not long-term, they would do it, especially with the familiarity since he's been with the team on two stints.

“I'm still going to say the Mariners first, but they have so many great prospects,” Heyman said, via Bleacher Report Walk-Off on X, formerly Twitter. “They have seven guys in that top 100, and I think they don't want to give out anything long-term. So if he's willing to do a one-year deal, they like him. Obviously, close to 50 home runs. A lot of them with Arizona, but some with Seattle last year…They're my number one pick.”

The two other teams, including the Reds, that could go for Eugenio Suarez

While rumors will continue to swirl around Suarez throughout the offseason, there is no denying that a lot of teams could use his assets, as he recorded a .228 batting average to go along with 49 home runs (fifth in the MLB) and 118 RBIs. Two other teams that Heyman mentions for Suarez are the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds, another team that he's been with before, from 2015 to 2021.

“Pirates still need a hitter, so I'm going to put them for number two for Suarez. And the Reds. I think they still need a little more offense, so I could see Suarez for them as well. Those are my three picks on Suarez,” Heyman said.

It remains to be seen who ends up with the star third baseman.