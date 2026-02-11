The 2026 World Baseball Classic is a month away and approaching fast. However, Puerto Rico may not be competing.

Nevertheless, they and other nations are making some important moves. On Tuesday, it was announced that Luis Castillo (Dominican Republic), Jose Berrios (Puerto Rico), and Jesus Luzardo (Venezuela) were added to the Designated Pitcher Pool (DPP).

Luis Castillo (Dominican Republic), José Berríos (Puerto Rico), and Jesús Luzardo (Venezuela) are among the players added to the Designated Pitcher Pool (DPP) for the #WorldBaseballClassic. Teams are allowed to make replacements from their DPP after the first round and the… pic.twitter.com/Ylv5KzHsG4 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) February 10, 2026

Also, rosters can make replacements with their DPP during the first round and quarterfinals of the WBC.

Castillo is coming off an 11-8 season with the Seattle Mariners. Altogether, he finished with a 3.54 ERA and 162 strikeouts. Meanwhile, Berrios finished the season at 9-5 with a 4.17 ERA for the American League champion Toronto Blue Jays. Also, Luzardo came away with a 15-7 record and a 3.92 ERA for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Castillo brings an impressive pedigree to the WBC. He is a three-time All-Star and has 1,493 career strikeouts to his name. Additionally, he has an overall record of 84-84 and a 3.55 career ERA, playing for the Mariners and the Texas Rangers.

Furthermore, he got to start in the ALDS last fall against the Detroit Tigers. Overall, his postseason ERA was 3.24.

Also, the Dominican Republic recently added some power with Carlos Santana to their roster. The World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 5 and run until March 17.

It will be the first tournament held since 2023, when Japan won. Puerto Rico is a two-time runner-up in the WBC in 2013 and 2017. In 2013, the Dominican Republic won the World Baseball Classic with an impressive 8-0 run. Meanwhile, Venezuela's highest finish was in 2009, when they came in 5th.