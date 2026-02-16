With the Seattle Mariners ramping things up in Spring Training, positional players and pitchers are getting ready. The Mariners' Bryce Miller spoke about his health, detailing the differences between last season and this season, according to Mariners' beat writer Daniel Kramer.

“Bryce Miller says that he didn't experience any discomfort this offseason and his pitching “elbow feels 100%. That led to the decision, after extended conversation with Dr. Keith Meister, to not underdo a procedure to remove the loose bone spurs in the area,” Kramer wrote on X.

Miller received the injury update just after the season ended, as rehab was recommended. Now, the pitcher claimed he is almost 100% and will be ready for the start of 2026. It was not a good season for him. Miller went 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA over 18 starts. That was a remarkable drop from the previous season, when he went 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA over 31 starts.

Article Continues Below

Miller hopes his elbow issues are behind him, as he makes a push to resume his role in the Mariners' rotation. Significantly, he signed a two-year contract with the Mariners, keeping him in the Emerald City for the foreseeable future.

The regular season did not go well for him. But the playoffs were a little better, as Miller pulled off a rare playoff feat, in helping the Mariners beat the Blue Jays 3-1 in Game 1 of the ALCS. With his elbow nearly 100%, Miller expects to get back to the form that helped make him a consistent starting pitcher. Time will tell if he made the right choice and if his elbow can hold up for an entire season.