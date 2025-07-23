As the July 31 trade deadline draws near, the Seattle Mariners find themselves in a familiar but urgent position — postseason contenders with a glaring need for offensive reinforcement at the corners. With Arizona Diamondbacks' 3B Eugenio Suárez generating interest across the league, the Mariners may need a backup plan. Enter Minnesota utilityman Willi Castro.

Per New York Post’s Jon Heyman, Castro is on the Twins’ list of potential trade chips, and Seattle is among the teams showing interest. A pending free agent, Castro has quietly been one of Minnesota’s most versatile and productive players, slashing .280/.379/.495 since mid-May while playing all over the diamond — including third base, where Seattle is desperate for a jolt.

Seattle’s third base production has been underwhelming. Rookie Ben Williamson has managed just one home run in 265 plate appearances, while the revolving door at first base hasn’t fared much better. Ten of the Mariners’ 21 combined home runs at first and third came from Rowdy Tellez — who was released in late June.

Could the Mariners pursue Willi Castro if talks with the D-Backs fall through?

Suárez remains Seattle’s top target, but Castro provides a more affordable, flexible option. He may not carry Suárez’s power potential, but his ability to play multiple positions — and hit from both sides of the plate — makes him an appealing fallback. The Twins, facing a likely sale of the team and mounting uncertainty about their long-term payroll, are reportedly open to moving expiring contracts.

The Mariners have a window, and they know it. With one of baseball’s best farm systems and a strong starting rotation, Seattle is in prime position to make a playoff push — but doing so means strengthening the offense. Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena have done the heavy lifting; Raleigh has slugged 39 home runs while Arozarena has 18 — 10 of which have come in just his last 17 games. But beyond them, production has been uneven.

President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has been characteristically measured in his approach, but according to league insiders, now is not the time for restraint. Seattle is in playoff position and has the prospect capital to add without gutting its future. While top names like Colt Emerson and Jonny Farmelo are off the table, catcher Harry Ford could be moved in the right deal.

If the Mariners do strike out on Suárez, the fallback options are solid. Castro isn’t the only name on their radar — Orioles’ Ryan O’Hearn has been mentioned as a possibility at first base, and Twins infielder Jose Miranda could also be in play.

With the Mariners sitting at 53-46 and holding onto a playoff spot, the pressure is on. The team hasn’t won the AL West since 2001. This deadline may be their best chance to make a run and break that streak. As one executive put it: “Seattle’s pitching will keep them in it. But another bat could make them dangerous.”