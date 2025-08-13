At the moment, the New York Mets' playoff hopes are still very much alive. The team's 13-5 win over the Atlanta Braves Tuesday allowed the Mets to continue their hold on the final NL Wild Card spot. As the team continues their march towards October, New York's brass made the decision to demote struggling starter Frankie Montas. Now, his replacement has been revealed. According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman on X (formerly Twitter), top prospect Nolan McLean will be promoted on Saturday.

“Nolan McLean is coming up to Mets to pitch Saturday @martinonyc on it,” posted Heyman on Wednesday morning.

Saturday's matchup will be the second of a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners at home. It will be an intriguing first test for McLean, as the Mariners currently hold one of the AL Wild Card spots. So, this will be a matchup of potential playoff squads. The Mariners added to their offense at the deadline, swinging separate deals for Arizona Diamondbacks sluggers Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez. The team also features star outfielders Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena. Not to mention catcher Cal Raleigh, currently on pace to set the catching home run record. How will McLean fair against a dangerous Seattle lineup?

Can Nolan McLean lock in Mets rotation spot?

There's a reason why McLean is considered to be one of the Mets' top prospects. After a scorching start in Double-A, where the right-hander went 3-1 with a 1.37 ERA in five starts, New York promoted him to Triple-A. With Binghampton, McLean has started 13 games. His 5-4 record is solid, but the ERA of 2.78 ERA and ten strikeouts per nine innings mark show a pitcher that looks ready for what will await him Saturday at Citi Field. Replacing Montas should be a task he's well prepared for.

The 24-year-old will joining lefties Sean Manaea and David Peterson in the rotation, as well as fellow righties Clay Holmes and Kodai Senga. If McLean can lock in the final rotation spot ahead of the stretch run, then the Mets have to like their chances. With the postseason less than two months out, New York can use all the help it can get. Will McLean be the latest rookie to catch lightning in a bottle and help lead his team to a World Series? That's a story that many Mets fans could get behind.