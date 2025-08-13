A man charged with the death of two HBCU alumni has spoken for the first time since the incident in an interview with KHOU. Rene Hernandez is charged with two counts of murder of Florida A&M alumni and Kappa Alpha Psi members Ronnie Burns II and Jayden Flemming. Both of them were recent graduates of the Tallahassee-based HBCU and had attended the Texas Greek Picnic.

The crash occurred when Hernandez, driving a black Ford F-150, was fleeing from police and collided with a white Lexus. The Lexus, which had the right-of-way at a four-way stop, was hit with force, resulting in a fiery crash that killed both passengers. Prior to the fatal collision, the driver had also struck other vehicles, according to KHOU.

At the time, Precinct 7 deputy constables were pursuing Hernandez, who they claimed had crashed into another vehicle after running several red lights. According to court documents, the suspect had been drinking alcohol.

Following the devastating news, the Florida A&M and broader HBCU community took to social media to mourn. Social media has been filled with heartfelt condolences and tributes, honoring the two young men for their ambition, dedication, and contributions to Florida A&M.

In his comments to KHOU, Hernandez expressed remorse and forgiveness.

“I’m sorry, and that I hope that the Lord forgives me, and I hope the Lord is with them in their pain and their suffering. And it was never intentional, and that’s my biggest grief right now is just the victims’ families.”

Ronnie Burns Sr., the father of Ronnie Burns II, accepted his apology in a statement, saying, “It's understandable. Us, as a family, I speak for the family, we accept that. We accept his apology.”

Burn's mother also spoke out, saying, “It was senseless, but everybody makes mistakes, so you know what I'm saying? I'm hurt. This was just the dumbest thing that he could have done, ever in life,”