Few franchises in Major League Baseball can match the rich tradition and storied history of the St. Louis Cardinals. From the early days of the Gas House Gang to the modern era, the Cardinals have been defined by excellence, consistency, and a passionate fanbase. The team’s legacy is built on the shoulders of legends, players whose names are synonymous with greatness, clutch performances, and championship moments. Ranking the ten greatest Cardinals of all time is no easy task, given the franchise’s deep well of Hall of Famers and iconic figures. Yet, these ten stand apart for their impact, longevity, and the indelible mark they left on both the team and the game itself.

This list spans generations, positions, and personalities-from the timeless swing of Stan Musial to the electric baserunning of Lou Brock, the wizardry of Ozzie Smith, and the modern dominance of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Each player not only defined their era but also helped shape the Cardinals’ identity as perennial contenders and champions. So, check out the gallery to see the 10 greatest Cardinals ever, each of whom helped shape the story of baseball in St. Louis.

1. Stan Musial (1941-1944, 1946-1963)

Stan Musial is the undisputed face of the St. Louis Cardinals, a player whose consistent excellence and humility made him a legend on and off the field. Over 22 seasons, Musial amassed 3,630 hits-remarkably split evenly at home and on the road-and finished with a career .331 batting average. His unorthodox stance belied a swing that produced 475 home runs, seven batting titles, and three National League MVP awards. Musial was a 24-time All-Star, a testament to his sustained greatness and popularity.

Musial’s impact extended beyond statistics. He was the heart of three World Series championship teams (1942, 1944, 1946), and his leadership helped define the Cardinals’ culture of winning. Known for his sportsmanship and approachability, “Stan the Man” remains a beloved figure in St. Louis and throughout baseball. His legacy is not just in records, but in the way he played the game-with joy, integrity, and relentless dedication. Musial set the standard for all who followed in a Cardinals uniform.

2. Bob Gibson (1959-1975)

Bob Gibson was the Cardinals’ ultimate big-game pitcher, a fierce competitor whose dominance on the mound is the stuff of legend. Over 17 seasons with St. Louis, Gibson compiled 251 wins, a 2.91 ERA, and 3,117 strikeouts. He was a two-time Cy Young Award winner, nine-time Gold Glove recipient, and the 1968 National League MVP, a season in which he posted a microscopic 1.12 ERA, one of the best in MLB history.

Gibson’s postseason performances were even more remarkable. He won two World Series MVP awards, leading the Cardinals to championships in 1964 and 1967. In nine World Series starts, Gibson went 7–2 with a 1.89 ERA and 92 strikeouts, cementing his reputation as a clutch performer. His intimidating presence and competitive fire made him a legend not just in St. Louis, but across the baseball world. Gibson’s legacy is that of a true ace-one who thrived when the stakes were highest.

3. Albert Pujols (2001-2011, 2022)

Albert Pujols burst onto the scene as one of the most complete hitters in baseball history, combining power, average, and discipline in a way few have matched. In his 12 initial seasons with the Cardinals, Pujols hit .328 with 445 home runs and 1,329 RBIs, winning three MVP awards and two Gold Gloves. He returned for a final season in 2022, adding to his legacy and surpassing 700 career home runs.

Pujols was the anchor of two World Series championship teams (2006, 2011), delivering countless clutch hits and memorable moments. His remarkable consistency, ten seasons with at least 30 home runs and 100 RBIs, made him the most feared hitter of his era. Beyond the numbers, Pujols embodied professionalism and leadership, helping to guide a new generation of Cardinals. His place among the all-time greats is secure, both in St. Louis and in baseball history.

4. Ozzie Smith (1982-1996)

Ozzie Smith, “The Wizard of Oz,” revolutionized the shortstop position with his defensive brilliance and acrobatic flair. Over 15 seasons with the Cardinals, Smith won 13 consecutive Gold Gloves and was a 15-time All-Star. While his offensive numbers, 2,460 hits and 580 stolen bases, were impressive, it was his glove that made him a legend. Smith’s range, quickness, and creativity in the field set a new standard for shortstops.

Smith’s impact extended to the postseason, where his memorable walk-off home run in the 1985 NLCS remains one of the greatest moments in Cardinals history. He helped lead St. Louis to three World Series appearances, including the 1982 championship. Elected to the Hall of Fame in 2002, Smith remains a beloved figure in St. Louis, celebrated not just for his highlights but for his leadership and infectious enthusiasm for the game.

5. Lou Brock (1964-1979)

Lou Brock was the engine of the Cardinals’ offense for 16 seasons, redefining the art of base stealing and becoming one of the most dynamic leadoff hitters in baseball history. Acquired in a legendary trade in 1964, Brock immediately sparked the Cardinals to a World Series title, hitting .348 down the stretch. He led the NL in steals eight times, finishing his career with 938 stolen bases-a record at the time.

Brock’s postseason performances were equally dazzling. He hit .391 in three World Series, setting records for hits and steals in the Fall Classic. Brock’s ability to change games with his speed and aggressiveness made him a constant threat and a fan favorite. His 3,023 hits and 1,610 runs scored are a testament to his consistency and longevity. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1985, Brock’s legacy as a Cardinal is secure among the all-time greats.

6. Jim Edmonds (2000-2007)

Jim Edmonds brought power, defense, and flair to center field during his eight seasons with the Cardinals. A four-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner, Edmonds was known for his spectacular catches and clutch hitting. He hit 241 home runs in a Cardinals uniform and was a key part of the 2006 World Series championship team.

Edmonds’ combination of offensive production and defensive excellence made him one of the most complete center fielders of his era. His memorable walk-off home run in the 2004 NLCS helped send the Cardinals to the World Series, cementing his place in franchise lore. Edmonds’ impact was felt not just in statistics, but in the energy and excitement he brought to the ballpark every day.

7. Yadier Molina (2004-2022)

Yadier Molina is widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive catchers in baseball history. Over 19 seasons-all with the Cardinals-Molina won nine Gold Gloves, made ten All-Star teams, and was the backbone of two World Series championship teams (2006, 2011). His ability to control the running game, handle pitchers, and deliver in the clutch made him indispensable.

Molina’s leadership and durability set him apart. He played in 2,224 games for St. Louis, guiding the pitching staff and serving as a mentor to countless teammates. Molina’s offensive contributions, 2,168 hits and 1,022 RBIs, added to his Hall of Fame résumé. His legacy is that of a true Cardinal: tough, loyal, and a winner at every level.

8. Ted Simmons (1968-1980)

Ted Simmons was one of the most productive catchers of his era, combining power and average over 13 seasons with the Cardinals. Simmons hit .298 with 172 home runs and 929 RBIs for St. Louis, making six All-Star teams and finishing in the top ten of MVP voting three times. His switch-hitting ability and durability made him a fixture in the Cardinals’ lineup.

Simmons’ offensive prowess set records for catchers, including the most hits in a season by a catcher with 193 in 1975. Though he played in a transitional period for the franchise, Simmons’ consistency and professionalism earned him a place among the Cardinals’ all-time greats. Elected to the Hall of Fame in 2020, Simmons’ legacy is that of a rare catcher who could truly do it all at the plate.

9. Adam Wainwright (2005-2023)

Adam Wainwright spent his entire 18-year career with the Cardinals, becoming one of the franchise’s most reliable and respected pitchers. Wainwright won 200 games, earned three All-Star selections, and twice finished in the top three in Cy Young voting. He was a key part of the 2006 World Series championship team, famously closing out both the NLCS and World Series as a rookie reliever.

Wainwright’s longevity and leadership made him a cornerstone of the Cardinals’ pitching staff for nearly two decades. He ranks second in franchise history in strikeouts and was part of the most successful battery in MLB history alongside Yadier Molina. Wainwright’s impact extended beyond the mound, as he became a mentor and leader in the clubhouse. His place among the Cardinals’ greats is well-earned and enduring.

10. Red Schoendienst (1946-1956, 1961-1963)

Red Schoendienst is one of the most beloved and enduring figures in Cardinals history, known for his remarkable versatility, consistency, and leadership both on and off the field. Over 15 seasons as a player with St. Louis, Schoendienst established himself as one of the premier second basemen of his era, collecting over 1,800 hits in a Cardinals uniform and earning six All-Star selections during his initial stint with the club. His smooth glove work, reliable bat, and ability to play multiple infield positions made him invaluable to the team’s success in the late 1940s and 1950s.

Schoendienst’s impact extended far beyond his playing days. After his career as a player, he became a legendary manager for the Cardinals, leading the team to two National League pennants and a World Series title in 1967. His lifelong dedication to the franchise, serving in various roles for over seven decades, has made him synonymous with Cardinals baseball. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1989, Red Schoendienst’s legacy is woven into the fabric of the organization, representing the heart and soul of the Cardinals across generations.