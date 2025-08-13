The NCAA Football season is right around the corner. We are so close. Earlier this week, the AP committee dropped the Preseason Top 25 Poll, which created much controversy. The Penn State Nittany Lions came in at No. 2, behind the Texas Longhorns, who are ranked No. 1. Reigning National Champions Ohio State is at No. 3, while Clemson and Georgia round out the Top 5.

ESPN's Chris Mad Russo did NOT like seeing Penn State as the second-ranked team in the country. In fact, on Wednesday, during his famous segment “What are you Mad about” on First Take, he went on a long rant to explain why he hates seeing that ranking.

“How is Penn State with their history under [James] Franklin in big spots … second in the country?”@MadDogUnleashed disagrees with Penn State's No. 2 ranking 😯 pic.twitter.com/fBPl2F9sx8 — First Take (@FirstTake) August 13, 2025

Recent history understands Russo's criticism. Penn State head coach James Franklin has not been successful at winning the Big Ten. His last conference championship came in 2016. Franklin is also a combined 4-16 against both Ohio State and Michigan. Franklin's one career win over the Buckeyes is worrisome; however, his team almost got the job done in 2024 against OSU and was a win away from facing them in the National Championship last season. The CFP Semifinal was a big deal. Notre Dame ended up winning, but the Nittany Lions proved that they are a legit threat.

In 2025, Franklin has his best team yet. He brought back many starters, including Drew Allar, Nicholas Singleton, and Kaytron Allen. The duo of Allen and Singleton may be the best in the sport, and Allar is expected to make a giant leap this season in his third season as the starting QB for Penn State. Louis Riddick explained it well after Russo's rant.

Russo gets upset about a lot of things. This one seems to be a little extra, and he is using history be the forefront of his opinion. Penn State may be ranked a little high, but the only real competition they have this season is at home against Oregon for the White Out game and then on the road at Ohio State later in the season. Penn State should finish the season with 10 wins minimum, and an 11-1 or 12-0 season is not out of the question with the experienced roster they contain.