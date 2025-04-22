The St. Louis Cardinals suffered another brutal defeat Monday night in Atlanta, and their fans weren't having it. After a wild 7-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves, MLB Twitter reactions lit up with anger, frustration, and disbelief, especially after a controversial final play that ended the game.

Game 1 of the Cardinals vs. Braves three-game meeting saw St. Louis collapse late, giving up a devastating five-run eighth inning. Braves catcher Sean Murphy's home run, a three-run blast, was the dagger that shifted the momentum. Earlier in the inning, Michael Harris II drove in the go-ahead run, and Murphy followed up with a bomb that sent Braves fans into a frenzy and left Cardinals fans stunned like this one.

Still, the Cardinals nearly pulled off a miracle. In the ninth, Victor Scott II delivered a clutch RBI double before former Chicago Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras launched a two-run homer to bring St. Louis within one run. With two outs, Brendan Donovan drew a walk, giving the Cardinals hope. But the game ended in heartbreak as Nolan Arenado was tagged out at home on a weak dribbler in front of the plate, the kind of ending that triggers a meltdown on MLB Twitter.

“This one was brutal,” tweeted Katie Woo, capturing the mood of a fanbase fed up with late-game meltdowns.

The MLB fans on X let their voices be heard, and heard loud. Many criticized the team's bullpen collapse, the ejection of skipper Oliver Marmol in the eighth inning, and the team's overall inability to close out games. The Braves vs. Cardinals showdown quickly became a trending topic, and not for the right reasons.

Now at 1-10 on the road and on a five-game losing streak, the St. Louis Cardinals are searching for answers, all the while fans on X are demanding some of their own.