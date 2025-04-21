ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Cardinals look to pick up the win on the road in Atlanta when they take on the Braves in the second game of their series on Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Braves prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Braves Projected Starters

Andre Pallante vs. Spencer Strider

Andre Pallante – (2-1) with a 3.22 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP

Last Start: Pallante took the loss Thursday against the Mets after allowing four runs on seven hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out two.

2025 Road Splits: Pallante has had some road woes to start the season, where he is 0-1 with a 5.23 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP in two starts.

Spencer Strider – (0-1) with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP

Last Start: Strider took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over five-plus innings as Atlanta was downed 3-1 by the Blue Jays. He struck out five.

2025 Home Splits: Strider will be making his home debut this Tuesday night against the Cardinals.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Braves Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-)

Moneyline: +

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+)

Moneyline: –

Over: (-104)

Under: (-118)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Braves

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, MLB Extra Innings

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Andre Pallante and the St. Louis Cardinals are well-positioned to upset Spencer Strider and the Braves on Tuesday, thanks to Pallante’s recent transformation into a reliable starter. After a stint in Triple-A to refine his arsenal, Pallante has returned with an improved sinker and a knack for inducing ground balls, ranking in the 98th percentile for ground-ball rate and barrel avoidance. In his last three starts, Pallante has posted a 2-0 record with a 2.20 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP, including a dominant seven-inning, two-hit shutout against the Phillies. While he doesn’t rack up strikeouts, his ability to keep hitters off balance and limit hard contact has made him a quietly effective weapon for the Cardinals, especially at home, where his 2025 ERA sits at 1.50.

On the other side, Spencer Strider is making just his second start after returning from elbow surgery that sidelined him for nearly all of 2024. While his comeback debut showed flashes of his old dominance with five strikeouts and a fastball still averaging over 95 mph, Strider also exhibited some rust, allowing two earned runs and not quite executing with two strikes as sharply as he did pre-injury. The Braves’ bullpen depth remains a question mark, and with their offense still finding its rhythm after a slow start to the season, the Cardinals are primed to capitalize. If Pallante continues to keep the ball on the ground and work deep into the game, St. Louis has a strong chance to outlast Atlanta and secure a pivotal victory.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves are set up to overpower Andre Pallante and the Cardinals on Tuesday, riding a wave of momentum from their recent sweep of the Twins and the resurgence of their offense. Strider, after missing nearly all of 2024 due to elbow surgery, returned with his trademark velocity and strikeout ability, reaching his 500th career K faster than any starter in history. Despite some rust in his first start back, Strider’s fastball-slider combination still generated 13 whiffs and 14 called strikes, showing he remains one of the game’s premier power pitchers. As he continues to build up, expect sharper command and longer outings, especially against a Cardinals lineup that has struggled on the road this season.

The Braves’ bats are heating up at the right time, with Matt Olson, Drake Baldwin, and Marcell Ozuna all homering in the sweep of Minnesota, and new leadoff hitter Alex Verdugo providing a spark at the top of the order. Atlanta is favored by both oddsmakers and predictive models, carrying a 63% win probability into the matchup. While Pallante has impressed with his ground-ball skills, he lacks the strikeout punch to neutralize a Braves lineup that thrives on extra-base hits and timely offense. With Strider’s elite stuff and the Braves’ offense clicking, Atlanta is well-positioned to secure another win at home against St. Louis.

Final Cardinals-Braves Prediction & Pick

Expect the Braves to come out on top against the Cardinals on Tuesday behind a strong outing from Spencer Strider. Strider looked sharp in his return from injury, and with his velocity and strikeout stuff returning, he should keep St. Louis hitters in check. While Andre Pallante has been effective at inducing ground balls, Atlanta’s powerful lineup, featuring Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna, has found its groove and is poised to capitalize on any mistakes. Look for the Braves to score early, give Strider a lead to work with, and rely on their bullpen to seal a victory at home.

Final Cardinals-Braves Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves , Over