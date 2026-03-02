The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of baseball's busiest teams this offseason. Under the leadership of the new president of baseball operations, Chaim Bloom, the Cardinals traded away multiple veterans, replacing them with prospects and younger players. With Bloom in charge, many speculated on the future of manager Oliver “Oli” Marmol. That speculation has been put to rest with Marmol's two-year contract extension, keeping him in St. Louis until potentially the 2029 campaign. The veteran manager discussed why he wanted to stay with the baseball site Foul Territory TV. The media company shared the manager's words via X, formerly Twitter.

“It absolutely changes some things, because you want to be a part of it,” Marmol said on Monday morning.

Marmol's roster has certainly gotten younger after a flurry of trades. Starting pitcher Sonny Gray, first baseman Willson Contreras, third baseman Nolan Arenado, and utilityman Brendan Donovan were dealt for a multitude of reasons. It's a possibility that Bloom isn't done dealing either, as St. Louis still has a few more players who could be traded over the next few months. How will the team look when Marmol's contract option comes up ahead of the 2029 season?

Cardinals heading into what could be a long-term rebuild

Article Continues Below

With lineup staples like Contreras, Arenado, and Donovan now gone, it's up to the next wave of young players to replace that production. Former top prospects like Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman will have a long run to prove that their potential was worth the wait. Ex-first-rounder Victor Scott II will look to build off of an uneven rookie year. 2025 first-rounder JJ Wetherholt has a strong shot at winning the second base role.

Bloom is entrusting Marmol to handle the next wave. To help these players continue to grow at the major league level. If players like Walker, Gorman, Scott II, and left fielder Lars Nootbaar can improve on the flashes of promise they've shown, the Cardinals rebuild could get off to a fast start. However, if those players can't make things work, it could be another long summer under the Gateway Arch.