The St. Louis Cardinals underwent an identity crisis over the last few seasons, as they tried to remain competitive while also developing young talent. The Redbirds rode the middle through an uninspiring three-year stretch that included two losing campaigns and no playoff berths. This past offseason, they did something fans had not witnessed in decades: a full rebuild. The franchise is now ranked in the bottom-third in payroll and has few big names/established talents.

Fans are bracing themselves for a potentially dreadful 2026 season. When an organization tears down much of its structure and attempts to reshape the foundation, wins and losses can be irrelevant. The Cardinals' number one goal this year must be to cultivate a successful culture that will support them after the initial growing pains. It can be difficult to pull off such a transition when there is a sparse veteran presence.

However, St. Louis manager Oli Marmol believes he has the right guys to handle the crucial leadership responsibilities.

“I think if you would have removed the veterans last year and had this group, I would have said {they're not ready to lead},” the skipper told the “Foul Territory” podcast one day after it was announced that he signed a two-year contract extension. “I don't think some of these guys were ready to take that next step and be able to hold a clubhouse accountable, and do it in a way that's actually impactful. I do feel much better about where that group's at.

“Not having that big voice that everyone looks to for everything allows every one of them to kind of step into that role… I like the mix right now.”

Who will step up for Cardinals?

Marmol expects Gold-Glove shortstop Masyn Winn, left-handed starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore, Silver Slugger Alec Burleson and incoming reliever Ryne Stanek to all lead in their own way. The absence of a household name like Nolan Arenado enables multiple guys to willingly set the tone in the clubhouse. The organization requires a new voice, or voices, for this new era of Redbirds baseball.

Regardless of where St. Louis finishes in the highly intriguing National League Central, it is essential that the team starts to find a clear identity. By trading away Arenado, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Brendan Donovan, the Cardinals are admitting change is long past due. They obviously think Oli Marmol is the man to oversee this metamorphosis.

St. Louis does not presently seem equipped to play in October, but 2026 will be a critical year for the franchise just the same. Let the Renaissance begin.