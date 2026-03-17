Not only does the University of Oregon receive preferential treatment and state-of-the-art gear from Nike Headquarters just a few hours away from Oregon's campus, but they're also first in mind when considering outside collaborations from artists and designers. Tapping into their own resources through Division Street, Nike will release two exclusive Oregon Ducks colorways of the Nike Air Max 95, releasing in the coming weeks.

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Division Street was started by notable University of Oregon alumni and donors, most notably Nike founder Phil Knight, as an in-house NIL collective to help empower their student-athletes. The program facilitates Oregon athletes to connect with lucrative NIL sponsorships while still giving back to their community.

In recent years, Division Street has collaborated with Nike on a number of “Ducks of a Feather” releases, painting some of Nike's most classic sneakers in exclusive Oregon Ducks colorways. Diving deeper than the typical green and gold schemes, the Division Street releases tell a story rooted in Oregon culture and fandom.

Oregon Ducks x Nike Air Max 95 “Ducks of a Feather”

Oregon's Division St. announces the Air Max 95 inspired by the the school's basketball court. Both pairs release on Air Max Day (3/26) for $250 each. Full details >> https://t.co/mYKx9xJuXw pic.twitter.com/xVHygRXiKN — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) March 16, 2026

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ON-FOOT LOOK: Oregon Ducks x Nike Air Max 95 “Lumber Yard” (Big Bubble) 🦆🪵 • $250

• March 26th (GOAT) pic.twitter.com/N0UorUPZwz — INSANE SNEAKER™ (@insanesneaker) March 14, 2026

FIRST LOOK: Oregon Ducks x Nike Air Max 95 "Woods" 🌳 RELEASE DETAILS: https://t.co/y5sutwk20L pic.twitter.com/5MLgXYK66a — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) March 14, 2026

The two-shoe pack is expected to come in two colorways, titled “Lumber Yard” and “Woods” inspired by the Ducks' one-of-a-kind floors at Matthew Knight Arena. The first “Lumber Yard” colorway will feature different shades of tan and brown, complete with woodgrain textures throughout the alternated panels of the Air Max 95 upper. The shoes are finished with roped laces and a neutral white upper to offset the solid brown “big bubble” midsole.

The “Woods” colorway will feature thick suede throughout the upper, offered in a number of green hues to represent the lush forests of the Pacific Northwest. Based in a black midsole, the shoe will feature hits of vibrant neon green as a nod to the Ducks' iconic uniform combinations.

Both shoes, featuring a DOAF patch in place of the Air Max tongue patch, will release via exclusive outlets on March 26, 2026 for a standard retail tag of $250. The shoes should be available through platforms like Nike SNKRS and GOAT as the drop will be extremely limited in quantity.