The New England Patriots have had some of the best players grace the field for their team, and they've also seen them retire. The latest player to do so was cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who has decided to hang up the jersey after 13 seasons in the league.

Gilmore made the announcement on his Instagram that he was retiring.

To my first love, Football – As a young, scrappy kid from Rock Hill South Carolina with humble beginnings, the eldest of 6 – you gave me focus, opportunity, strength, and friends to last a lifetime,” Gilmore wrote. “From my first game with Finley Road Falcons to two Super Bowls, multiple Pro Bowls, and a Defensive Player of the Year Award, you taught me the invaluable lesson of working hard and believing in myself. To my wife and kids, thank you for making it possible for me to chase my dreams. To my parents, thank you for raising me to be the man I am today.

“To my coaches, thank you for pouring into me. And to the fans-thank you for your support. I have had an incredible 13 years in the League, and I cannot wait to see what this next chapter holds.”

Gilmore was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 with the Patriots, and he led the league with six interceptions and 20 pass breakups.

He was the 10th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft with the Bills, and he played five seasons with the team. Along with the Bills and Patriots, he also played with the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, and Minnesota Vikings.

Gilmore was a five-time Pro-Bowler in his career and totaled 617 tackles, 32 interceptions, 149 pass breakups, a sack, and eight forced fumbles. He hadn't played since 2024, and last offseason, he noted that if he played, he wanted it to be the right situation.