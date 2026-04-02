After two seasons, Jazmone Turner is out as head coach of Delaware State's women's basketball program, per a report by HBCU Gameday. This comes after the Lady Hornets only recorded 12 victories in the two seasons that she led the program.

Turner assumed interim head coaching duties for the Hornets in February 2025 after former coach E.C. Hill stepped aside. Following the change, Delaware State picked up two additional wins, first defeating North Carolina Central 75–64 in overtime and then earning a 57–53 win over Morgan State in the next outing.

Despite those victories, the Hornets struggled through the remainder of the season, continuing a pattern that had defined much of the 2023–24 campaign. Delaware State ultimately finished the year with an 8–20 overall record, including a 4–10 mark in MEAC play.

But, Turner assuming leadership of the program as the offical head coach didn't lead to much success. In the 2024-2025 season, Delaware State finished with a 5-24 overall record and a 1-13 record in conference. This season they finished with a 7-23 record and 4-10 record in conference. It was an improvement from her first full season but not enough to draw the support of Delaware State athletics.

Following Turner's dismissal, Delaware State players are entering the transfer portal per a report by Olivia Antilla. Delaware State is now attempting to move forward after more than a decade of instability. The Hornets have not reached the .500 mark overall since the 2008–09 season, when they finished 15–15 and posted an 11–5 record in conference play. Their most recent break-even performance in the MEAC came in 2019–20 with an 8–8 conference record. Aside from those seasons, the program spent much of the 2010s struggling, highlighted by a difficult 2021–22 campaign in which the team failed to record a win.