The Buffalo Bills are willing to make some big moves to improve their Super Bowl odds. Buffalo replaced Sean McDermott with Joe Brady and pulled off a trade for wide receiver DJ Moore to start the offseason. But it is not a popular move among NFL executives.

The Athletic's Mike Sando polled league executives on the moves every AFC team made during NFL free agency. They seemingly agree that Chicago came out on top of the Moore trade.

One executive argued that Buffalo could have simply waited for Moore to be released before pursuing him. Instead, they forked over a second-round pick and took on his contract.

“D.J. Moore was gonna get cut, and they gave up a second-round pick to get him,” one exec said. “They gave up a second-round pick and $40 million (in guarantees). What is going on?”

Executives also expressed concern about Moore's career trajectory heading into his age 29 season.

“DJ Moore has two years of regression now,” another exec said. “He is a non-traditional receiver that wins with size and yards after the catch. I still feel they needed someone that could win down the field. Moore can do that — he did it to beat Green Bay. But I feel like his strength is on the underneath catch-and-run stuff, which they already have with (Khalil) Shakir.”

But at least one executive thinks Moore could be an ideal weapon for QB Josh Allen.

“A non-traditional receiver for a non-traditional quarterback,” this exec said. “It’s not like Josh picks you apart. He overwhelms you. To operate on time, they are one of the best running teams in football, and it’s smokes and tunnel screens and jailbreaks on early downs in the pass game, getting the ball out of his hands.”

Hopefully Moore can prove all the haters wrong during the 2026 season.