St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado isn’t letting trade rumors distract him, especially after a spring training game against the New York Yankees. When fans lobbed questions about a potential trade, Arenado brushed them off with a laugh, per Derrick Goold.

“I didn’t come here for that,” he said. “It’s Day 3 of spring training. I’m not ready for that.”

Arenado’s decision to play in the game was intentional. He didn’t want two consecutive days off, so he pushed to be in the lineup. Manager Oli Marmol shared that Arenado, along with four other veteran players, made the 3-hour trek to Tampa to face the Yankees. Despite it being early in spring training, Arenado played seven innings, showcasing his commitment to staying fully engaged with the team.

The matchup had extra significance for Arenado because it was a chance to reconnect with his old teammate Paul Goldschmidt. Goldschmidt, who now plays for the Yankees, and Arenado were a dynamic duo in St. Louis. Their bond goes beyond the field, and this spring training game was a reminder of their close friendship.

Offseason speculation linked him to the Yankees, but Arenado quickly dismissed those rumors. Arenado has a full no-trade clause, meaning he controls where he goes if traded. Unfortunately for the Yankees, they were not on his list of approved teams. New York reached out to the Cardinals about a possible trade, but St. Louis quickly turned them down. The deal included Marcus Stroman’s large contract, which the Cardinals were not willing to take on.

Arenado’s focus remains on the Cardinals and the 2025 season. Despite the trade chatter, he’s committed to staying sharp and ready for whatever comes his way. Whether it’s a spring training game or facing former teammates, Arenado is determined to stay fully engaged and bring his best to the field.

His decision to play, and the bonds he maintains with teammates like Goldschmidt, show that his focus remains on the game. Trade rumors might swirl, but Arenado’s attention is on helping his team succeed.