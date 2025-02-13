With the Boston Red Sox signing Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract, they are seemingly out of the running to trade for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. There has been conflicting reports regarding the New York Yankees' involvement and interest in Arenado this offseason, but MLB.com Cardinals reporter John Denton indicates that the Yankees have reappeared as a potential partner as of Tuesday before Bregman landed in Boston. There are two stipulations for the Yankees in a potential Arenado in a trade, according to Denton.

“New York's involvement in potentially landing Arenado could come down to two factors: the Cardinals being willing to pay down a ‘significant' portion of the $64 million remaining on Arenado's contract, per a source; secondly, the Yankees would need to find a third team willing to take on the contract of pitcher Marcus Stroman, which was originally reported by MLB.com in mid-December,” John Denton of MLB.com wrote.

The Yankees have been looking to offload Marcus Stroman's salary all offseason, so it is no surprise to see that play a part in this potential trade. It is also not a surprise to see that the Yankees would want the Cardinals to retain some of the $64 million left on his contract. The Cardinals were willing to retain some money in the potential trade to the Houston Astros that Arenado shut down with his no-trade clause earlier in the offseason.

Denton reported that the Red Sox's preference was to sign Bregman, and now that has happened. With the Red Sox out of the picture, maybe the negotiations with the Cardinals and Yankees can progress more. Arenado has regressed over the past two seasons offensively and has dealt with back issues, but he would still be an upgrade for the Yankees, who have an open spot in their infield at third base.

The Yankees have publicly stated their preference to play Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base after the departure of Gleyber Torres. As currently constructed, DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza are names in the running to be the third baseman on Opening Day. Arenado would improve the team in 2025, but the question is how much money would the Cardinals have to eat for the Yankees to be comfortable taking on the remaining three years of his contract.