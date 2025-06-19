Nolan Arenado continues to make history the more he plays baseball. The right-handed slugger and defensive wizard hit his 350th career home run in the second game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox. He has had some electric moments in a St. Louis Cardinals uniform.

It is certainly a shame that the career milestone had to be at a ballpark where very few are in attendance, compared to what could have been an almost sold-out crowd at Busch Stadium. Nonetheless, that baseball will be saved, and he adds to the list of people who have hit 350 for their career. Arenado is the sixth active player to hit this milestone, and Manny Machado and Freddie Freeman also recently did so. Giancarlo Stanton is at 429, Mike Trout (389), Paul Goldschmidt (369), Machado has 353, and Freeman has 352.

Fans and baseball accounts on social media reacted to the milestone.

350 career homers for Nolan Arenado! So happy for him! What an accomplishment. #STLCards #ForTheLou

https://t.co/HXZNait2hN — Jeremy Karp (@jkarpsportsfan1) June 19, 2025

Nolan Arenado with his 350th career home run. He becomes only the 11th primary third baseman in MLB history to reach this mark. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/R2h9zx1ozx — Cardinals Dude (@Turn2Dude) June 19, 2025

Congratulations to Nolan Arenado on his 350th career home run! 👏 pic.twitter.com/NeFOgHfksJ — MLB (@MLB) June 19, 2025

Lighthouse Media provided some more context on the milestone.

Nolan Arenado is the 11th primary third baseman in MLB history to reach 350 career homers. He joins Stan Musial, Albert Pujols, Jim Edmonds, and Paul Goldschmidt as the 5th Major Leaguer to crush career home run No. 250, No. 300, and No. 350 in a Cardinals uniform. pic.twitter.com/ve2X0FFc5O — Litehouse Media (@Litehouse_Media) June 19, 2025

Arenado will, without a doubt, be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when his career is over. He has earned 10 career Gold Gloves, is an 8x All-Star, 5x Silver Slugger, and 3x NL home run leader. The one thing Arenado is missing is a championship ring. At 34 years old, he has plenty of prime years left in him.

Here are more reactions from his 350th career home run.

Active HR leaders: Giancarlo Stanton – 429

Mike Trout – 390

Paul Goldschmidt – 370

Manny Machado – 353

Freddie Freeman – 352

Nolan Arenado – 350pic.twitter.com/jRXVg0wbkp — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

That is Nolan Arenado's 350th career homer, putting him with elite company among third basemen. (He was also there with 349, but we dig round numbers.)#stlcards #Cardinals #MLB #HOF — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) June 19, 2025

STL – Nolan Arenado Solo HR (9) 📏 Distance: 385 ft

💨 EV: 98.7 mph

📐 LA: 23°

⚾️ 81.2 mph sweeper (CWS – RHP Mike Vasil)

🏟️ Would be out in 12/30 MLB parks STL (4) @ CWS (1)

🔺 3rd#ForTheLou pic.twitter.com/HTX35XeXvT — MLB Home Runs🚀 (@MLBHRs_) June 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Entering this game against the White Sox, Arenado had eight homers, 36 RBIs, and an OPS of .686. He is trying to elevate that OPS and turn back into the slugger he is accustomed to being. This home run may give him momentum.