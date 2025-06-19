Nolan Arenado continues to make history the more he plays baseball. The right-handed slugger and defensive wizard hit his 350th career home run in the second game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox. He has had some electric moments in a St. Louis Cardinals uniform.

It is certainly a shame that the career milestone had to be at a ballpark where very few are in attendance, compared to what could have been an almost sold-out crowd at Busch Stadium. Nonetheless, that baseball will be saved, and he adds to the list of people who have hit 350 for their career. Arenado is the sixth active player to hit this milestone, and Manny Machado and Freddie Freeman also recently did so. Giancarlo Stanton is at 429, Mike Trout (389), Paul Goldschmidt (369), Machado has 353, and Freeman has 352.

Fans and baseball accounts on social media reacted to the milestone.

Lighthouse Media provided some more context on the milestone.

Article Continues Below
More St. Louis Cardinals News
Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina looks on prior to the game against Mexico at LoanDepot Park. Cardinals
Former Cardinal Yadier Molina gets awesome Puerto Rico honor for WBCZachary Howell ·
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras (40) looks on in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Cardinals’ Willson Contreras takes scathing NSFW shot against Brewers playerRichard Pereira ·
Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) hits a solo home run in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field.
Willson, William Contreras combine for MLB feat seen just one other time since 1900Zachary Howell ·
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) prior to the game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Cardinals’ Jordan Walker’s return leads to St. Louis optioning outfielderJosh Davis ·
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) on the field to change pitchers against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park.
Cardinals’ Oli Marmol makes ‘fun’ claim about 2025 teamTroy Finnegan ·
Cardinals news: St. Louis makes important roster moves before Brewers clash, Michael Siani
Cardinals make important roster moves before Brewers clashChris Spiering ·

Arenado will, without a doubt, be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when his career is over. He has earned 10 career Gold Gloves, is an 8x All-Star, 5x Silver Slugger, and 3x NL home run leader. The one thing Arenado is missing is a championship ring. At 34 years old, he has plenty of prime years left in him.

Here are more reactions from his 350th career home run.

Entering this game against the White Sox, Arenado had eight homers, 36 RBIs, and an OPS of .686. He is trying to elevate that OPS and turn back into the slugger he is accustomed to being. This home run may give him momentum.