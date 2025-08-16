Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice faces a potential suspension that could sideline him for a portion of the 2025 NFL season, though a resolution could come before the season begins.

The 25-year-old, a 2023 second-round draft pick, is scheduled for a disciplinary hearing on September 30, but there remains the possibility of a settlement with the NFL and NFL Players Association (NFLPA) regarding the length of his ban, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The NFL initially proposed a suspension spanning double-digit games, effectively sidelining Rice for over half of the season. Rice’s representatives and the NFLPA have pushed back, citing a lack of precedent for suspensions of this length in similar situations.

If no agreement is reached, the disciplinary hearing will be overseen by Judge Sue L. Robinson, who previously ruled on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s 2022 suspension. Pelissero notes that Rice’s ban is expected to cover a portion of the 2025 campaign, though the exact length remains uncertain.

Rice’s legal troubles stem from a March 30, 2024, high-speed chain-reaction crash in Dallas, which resulted in multiple injuries. The wideout was sentenced in July 2025 to 30 days in jail and five years of probation. He received deferred adjudication, meaning successful completion of probation would allow him to avoid further prison time.

Rashee Rice also faced other incidents under NFL review, including an alleged nightclub altercation and a past shooting incident at Southern Methodist University, though these lower-profile cases may influence the suspension duration.

Even after these issues, Rice recently returned to practice and has been cleared to travel internationally with the Chiefs for their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil on September 5.

If a settlement is reached before the season, Rice could miss the game; otherwise, he is expected to be available for at least the first four, and potentially five, games of the season. An appeal of any imposed punishment could extend his availability to six games.

The Chiefs’ early schedule also includes games against the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and the Baltimore Ravens.

Rice played only four games in 2024 before a season-ending knee injury, leaving the Chiefs to rely on Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown as primary receiving options alongside Travis Kelce. Rice’s midseason suspension, should it be enforced, would see the team adjust its offensive game plan once again.

Historically, the Chiefs have dealt with off-field issues affecting multiple players, including Kareem Hunt’s eight-game ban in 2019, Frank Clark’s two-game suspension in 2022, and Charles Omenihu’s six-game ban in 2023.