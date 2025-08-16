Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels got another great prospect to add to the 2026 class in CJ Sadler.

Sadler announced his commitment to the Tar Heels on Friday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Detroit, Michigan, he chose the Tar Heels over the Michigan Wolverines, Colorado Buffaloes and Maryland Terrapins.

“Stayed down, stayed motivated, still hungry. ALL GLORY TO GOD #CS1,” Sadler said to Fawcett.

Sadler has a four-star ranking with a 93 score on 247Sports. He is the best player from the state of Michigan, the seventh-best athlete in the recruiting class, and the 85th-best player in the country. His composite score of 0.9468 has him at the same places for Michigan and his position, with the only difference being him ranking 118th in the nation.

“Three-phase impact player on Friday nights that has delivered in key moments despite lacking the ideal physical features. Could project to a variety of different positions. Tempo and suddenness as a route runner suggest that most schools are likely to give him a look at slot receiver, but the ceiling might be higher as an inside corner or low safety given his instincts and physicality. Regardless, should offer value as a return man with his make-you-miss agility,” scouting director Andrew Ivins said.

“Effective in the quick perimeter game with his vision and acceleration, but makes a surprising number of contested catches at the second and third levels for someone that’s under 5-foot-10. As a defender, isn’t afraid to take risks and be aggressive. Size will certainly be a sticking point for someone, but it's hard to overlook the fact that he has risen to the occasion in multiple best-on-best settings. Should be viewed as a potential gadget player on offense that can be utilized on jet sweeps and screens or a possible difference-maker in the nickel on defense.”

What's next for Bill Belichick, North Carolina

It's a great addition for Bill Belichick to include in the North Carolina Tar Heels' 2026 class. This is especially the case when considering the versatility CJ Sadler brings to the table.

Sadler is coming off a brilliant junior campaign, winning MaxPreps Player of the Year in Michigan. He caught 51 passes for 1,043 yards and 14 touchdowns while also carrying the ball 15 times for 105 yards and five scores. He also threw for 180 yards and four touchdowns on 11 pass attempts when taking direct snaps. On defense, he added 55 tackles, four interceptions and one sack.

His skillset will prove to be effective when Belichick brings him aboard in 2026. Until then, the legendary head coach will look to bring the Tar Heels to national prominence. They are a program that hasn't reached the College Football Playoff in its history, something that Belichick will look to achieve in his stint.

North Carolina will begin their new era with Belichick at home. They host the TCU Horned Frogs on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.