The St. Louis Cardinals made interesting MLB history with their performance against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Going into the game, the Cardinals have been average throughout the season. While they have a winning record, they haven't been able to maintain consistency, especially on the road. They are 31-20 at home but don't have the same luck away with a 23-31 display.

Friday night proved to be a great win for St. Louis, especially on defense. Despite giving up 11 hits after 36 at-bats, the hosts made all the plays they needed to pull off as they shut out San Diego 3-0.

It's not often for a team to make MLB history by recording shutouts after conceding a lot of hits. However, the Cardinals had their fortunes shine for the first time in decades, per reporter John Denton.

“The #STLCards shut out the #Padres despite them recording 11 hits. It is the first time the Cardinals have posted a shutout with at least 11 hits surrendered since Aug. 24, 1943, in a 1-0 defeat of the Boston Braves in 10 innings. The last time the #STLCards shut out a team with at least 11 hits in a nine-inning game: Aug. 12, 1931, at the Brooklyn Dodgers.,” Denton said.

How Cardinals played against Padres

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with first baseman Willson Contreras (40) after the Cardinals defeated the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium.
Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

It was a great win for the Cardinals to earn at home, taking down a Padres squad that is in mix of playoff contention.

St. Louis only needed the second and fourth innings to score their three runs throughout the entire game. Yohel Pozo used a groundout to drive Nolan Arenado home for the first score of the night. Masyn Winn followed suit with a crucial 2-RBI double to center field, bringing Arenado and Willson Contreras home for the last runs of the contest.

Miles Mikolas delivered a solid performance on the mound, serving for five innings. He struck out one batter while conceding seven hits but stood his ground as San Diego was unable to figure him out.

St. Louis improved to a 54-51 record on the season, holding the fourth spot of the NL Central Division standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Cincinnati Reds and seven games behind the Chicago Cubs.

The Cardinals will prepare for Game 3 of their series against the Padres. The contest will take place on July 26 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

More St. Louis Cardinals News
St. Louis Cardinals first base Willson Contreras (40) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Chase Field.
Benches clear in Cardinals-Padres after Willson Contreras HBPBrayden Haena ·
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) points to the sky after pitching against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field.
Cardinals rumors: Ryan Helsley trade suitors after ’90 percent’ commentsZachary Weinberger ·
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) celebrates after the Cardinals defeated the San Diego Padres
Cardinals’ Ryan Helsley puts astonishing percentage on potential tradeGuillermo Guajardo ·
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol makes a pitching change in the seventh inning during game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Cardinals’ Oliver Marmol eviscerates St. Louis with 6-word statement after Rockies lossJosh Davis ·
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Erick Fedde (12) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals DFA trade candidateJoey Mistretta ·
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (48) celebrates with first base coach Stubby Clapp (82) after hitting an RBI single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning at Chase Field.
Cardinals rumors: Trade calls ringing off the hook after Diamondbacks debacleMalik Brown ·