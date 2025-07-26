The St. Louis Cardinals made interesting MLB history with their performance against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Going into the game, the Cardinals have been average throughout the season. While they have a winning record, they haven't been able to maintain consistency, especially on the road. They are 31-20 at home but don't have the same luck away with a 23-31 display.

Friday night proved to be a great win for St. Louis, especially on defense. Despite giving up 11 hits after 36 at-bats, the hosts made all the plays they needed to pull off as they shut out San Diego 3-0.

It's not often for a team to make MLB history by recording shutouts after conceding a lot of hits. However, the Cardinals had their fortunes shine for the first time in decades, per reporter John Denton.

“The #STLCards shut out the #Padres despite them recording 11 hits. It is the first time the Cardinals have posted a shutout with at least 11 hits surrendered since Aug. 24, 1943, in a 1-0 defeat of the Boston Braves in 10 innings. The last time the #STLCards shut out a team with at least 11 hits in a nine-inning game: Aug. 12, 1931, at the Brooklyn Dodgers.,” Denton said.

How Cardinals played against Padres

It was a great win for the Cardinals to earn at home, taking down a Padres squad that is in mix of playoff contention.

St. Louis only needed the second and fourth innings to score their three runs throughout the entire game. Yohel Pozo used a groundout to drive Nolan Arenado home for the first score of the night. Masyn Winn followed suit with a crucial 2-RBI double to center field, bringing Arenado and Willson Contreras home for the last runs of the contest.

Miles Mikolas delivered a solid performance on the mound, serving for five innings. He struck out one batter while conceding seven hits but stood his ground as San Diego was unable to figure him out.

St. Louis improved to a 54-51 record on the season, holding the fourth spot of the NL Central Division standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Cincinnati Reds and seven games behind the Chicago Cubs.

The Cardinals will prepare for Game 3 of their series against the Padres. The contest will take place on July 26 at 7:15 p.m. ET.