The St. Louis Cardinals are reinforcing their organizational identity by bringing a franchise icon back into the fold, as Yadier Molina begins a new chapter with the team. This move immediately strengthens the Cardinals’ coaching infrastructure while reconnecting the club to its championship foundation.

Molina, 43, officially joined the Cardinals on Wednesday as a special assistant to President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom, marking a long-anticipated reunion with one of the franchise’s most accomplished figures.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting the significance of the hire and Molina’s lasting impact on the franchise after spending his entire career there.

“Future Hall of Fame catcher Yadier Molina is hired by the St. Louis Cardinals to be special assistant to Chaim Bloom, president of baseball operations.”

The Cardinals later issued their own announcement on the platform, formally welcoming the veteran catcher back ahead of the 2026 season and emphasizing his new leadership role with the club.

“Yadi is back! We are excited to welcome back Yadier Molina as Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations!”

Molina will work directly with the team’s catchers, contributing to both the major league roster and the minor league system. His responsibilities include advising on game planning, mentoring young catchers, and shaping developmental curriculum during a transitional phase in the Cardinals’ baseball operations. A decorated veteran, Molina brings world-class experience to the role, having won nine Gold Gloves, four Platinum Gloves, and two World Series titles, along with receiving the Roberto Clemente Award.

Bloom, who took control of the front office in late 2025, has already shifted the roster toward youth, particularly at the catcher position with players like Ivan Herrera and Leonardo Bernal. The presence of the St. Louis legend provides continuity, accountability, and a competitive standard rooted in a winning tradition.

Over 19 seasons, the superstar catcher became a cornerstone of Cardinals baseball. Now, in a front office role, Molina serves as a bridge between the franchise’s storied past and its future.