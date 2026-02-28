Philadelphia Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez finally made his spring training debut on Saturday when the club faced off against the Toronto Blue Jays. In the contest, Sanchez looked to be in regular-season form, as he showed off his secret weapon throughout the outing.

Through two innings pitched, the 29-year-old starting pitcher threw four strikeouts and 12 whiffs, seven of which came from his changeup alone. What's even more impressive is that Sanchez's changeup generated a 100.0% whiff rate. He even had Blue Jays star slugger Vladimir Guerrero on his back foot during an at-bat.

“Cristopher Sanchez in spring debut: 2 IP, 4 Ks, 12 Whiffs. 7 Whiffs on changeup. 100% Whiff rate on changeup.”

Sanchez is entering his sixth season in MLB and is coming off a breakout year in 2025. He's been incredibly efficient throughout most of his career so far, but last season, he looked like one of the best pitchers in the league. The Phillies star finished the 2025 campaign with a 2.50 ERA (career-high) and 1.064 WHIP while recording 212 strikeouts (career-high) through 202.0 innings pitched (career-high).

After falling short in the playoffs last season, the Phillies hope to remain on top of the National League and reach the postseason for the fifth consecutive year in a row. Cristopher Sanchez will be leaned on throughout the campaign, as he will be the club's ace once again. Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola, and Zack Wheeler are expected to remain in the rotation, while Andrew Painter and Taijuan Walker compete for the fifth spot.

The Phillies will begin the regular season with an Opening Day matchup against the Texas Rangers on March 26. It is not yet known who the Phillies will start for that contest, but Cristopher Sanchez seems to have a great shot at earning that role.