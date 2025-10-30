The St. Louis Cardinals have already determined that they'll retain manager Oli Marmol in 2026. However, franchise legend Yadier Molina has teased a potential return to the dugout.

That won't be happening in 2026 though. The Cardinals currently have no plans to add Molina to their coaching staff, via Katie Woo of The Athletic.

“The Cardinals do not currently expect Yadier Molina to be a part of next year's coaching staff, but remain open to finding a role for Molina within the org,” Woo wrote.

Molina twice served as a guest coach for the Cardinals in 2025. Furthermore, he has served as a manager of the Navegantes del Magallanes in the Venezuela Professional Baseball League. Molina was also the manager of Puerto Rico's 2023 World Baseball Classic Team.

Article Continues Below

As he looks towards his future, Molina doesn't want to leave baseball anytime soon. He shared on Instagram story recently that expressed his desires to remain involved, via Joey Schneider of Fox 2 Now.

“Throughout my career I have had countless satisfactions on and off the field,” Molina wrote. “After three years off the lines, I am ready to return to the field, whether as a coach or manager, MLB, MX or where I can continue my career in baseball helping and contributing in the sport that I am passionate about.”

If Molina were to manage in MLB, joining the Cardinals would almost be a rite of passage. He spent his entire 19-year career with the franchise, winning two World Series and being named an All-Star 10 times.

For now, Marmol will continue to lead the charge. But if ownership decides to make a change, perhaps Molina's interest gets taken more earnestly.