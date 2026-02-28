The San Francisco Giants confront injury concerns during early spring training games as camp continues, and health now dominates the conversation. The team has limited Rafael Devers and Harrison Bader while prioritizing long-term readiness, placing both players at the center of attention.

Devers is managing hamstring tightness and will stay away from baseball activities for the next few days. The move is viewed as precautionary, with the focus on ensuring the veteran infielder is fully built up before the regular season begins. Protecting his availability matters more than adding spring at-bats.

Bader is also sidelined temporarily due to a thumb issue that will keep him from hitting for a couple of days. The expectation is that the setback is minor, but it adds another early-camp concern the club is monitoring closely.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic shared the latest details in a post on X, formerly Twitter, outlining where both players stand as workloads are carefully managed.

“Per Giants, Devers (hamstring tightness) won’t do baseball work for a few days. Bader (thumb) will take a couple days off from hitting.”

The update reflects a measured approach typical of this time of year. Teams often prioritize a gradual buildup during spring training, especially when projected contributors encounter minor issues.

Both players are expected to be reevaluated in the coming days as the training staff monitors progress and responds accordingly. The Giants understand the importance of maintaining roster stability, particularly with veterans expected to anchor key positions throughout the season.

Early camp limitations can disrupt routine but also create chances for depth players to earn reps and prove readiness. Coaches use these stretches to test roster flexibility and reinforce competition.

At this stage, there is no indication either situation will impact regular-season availability. If both players continue to progress as anticipated, the Giants should have key contributors prepared to play from the first pitch of Opening Day 2026.